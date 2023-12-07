Συνελήφθη άνδρας επειδή απειλούσε τον κυβερνήτη της Πενσυλβάνια

A 25-year-old man from Bedford County, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for making threats against Governor Josh Shapiro. Blayk Bridges of Hyndman is currently in custody and has been charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another individual.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Pennsylvania State Police on December 1st when an email was forwarded by a Maryland man who claimed it was sent by Bridges. The subject of the email was reported to be “I’m going after the Governor of Pennsylvania,” and it contained aggressive language towards Shapiro.

Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected as the governor of Pennsylvania in November 2022, defeating Republican Doug Mastriano. Despite Mastriano’s strong support in Allegheny County, Shapiro managed to carry the county by a significant 40-point margin.

Bridges’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 13th, where further details about the case are expected to be disclosed.

This incident highlights the importance of public figures’ safety and the potential risks they face. Threats against politicians have become increasingly common in recent years, and law enforcement agencies have a responsibility to address such threats seriously.

Ensuring the security and well-being of government officials is crucial for maintaining a stable democratic society. It is hoped that this arrest will serve as a deterrent for others who might consider making similar threats in the future.

