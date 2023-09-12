Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Νεα

Παρουσιάζουμε το νέο iPhone 15: Βελτιωμένες δυνατότητες και το εργαλείο Dynamic Island

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Παρουσιάζουμε το νέο iPhone 15: Βελτιωμένες δυνατότητες και το εργαλείο Dynamic Island

Apple has unveiled its latest entry-level iPhone, the iPhone 15s, showcasing exciting new features and improvements. One of the notable changes is the introduction of the “Dynamic Island” tool, previously only available on the iPhone 14 Pro. This expanded feature acts as a hub for alerts, notifications, and other controls, replacing the traditional notch design.

In terms of photography and videography, the iPhone 15s boasts updated image stabilization, 2x optimization, and enhanced portraits with richer colors and improved low-light performance. Additionally, it offers a 4K cinematic mode, allowing users to capture stunning videos with professional-quality effects.

Powering the iPhone 15s is the A16 bionic processor, the same chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro. This processor comes equipped with a neural engine, enabling it to handle more complex tasks, including live voicemail transcriptions directly on the device itself.

Another noteworthy feature of the iPhone 15 is the inclusion of an Ultra-Wideband chip. This allows the device to seamlessly connect with other nearby devices, enhancing capabilities such as locating friends in crowded settings or powering certain features of iOS 17.

The iPhone 15 is available in five vibrant colors: white, black, pink, green, and yellow. Customers can choose between two sizes: a 6.1-inch screen for the standard iPhone 15 and a larger 6.7-inch display for the iPhone 15 Plus.

With these exciting updates and enhancements, the iPhone 15 sets a new standard for entry-level smartphones, offering advanced features previously reserved for higher-end models. Whether it’s the Dynamic Island tool, improved camera capabilities, or powerful performance, Apple continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible in mobile technology.

Πηγές:
- Μήλο.

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Νεα

The Wordle Review: Analysing Puzzle Wordle 819

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Νεα

Αρχαία βακτήρια που αποίκισαν πρώτα τη γη πριν από 407 εκατομμύρια χρόνια

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Νεα

Σύγκριση των Soundbars Sonos Beam (Gen 2) και Samsung HW-S60B

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Προσεχή Sky Spectacles που πρέπει να προσέχετε τον Σεπτέμβριο

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Hubble καταγράφει γαλαξίες που συγκρούονται στο Arp 107

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA ανακαλύπτει πιθανά σημάδια ζωής σε μακρινό πλανήτη

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το κινεζικό τηλεσκόπιο ευρέος πεδίου καταγράφει εκπληκτική εικόνα του γαλαξία της Ανδρομέδας

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια