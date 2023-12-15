Το SpaceX εκτοξεύει το Starlink 7-9 Mission με δορυφόρους Direct-to-Cell

SpaceX is set to launch its Starlink 7-9 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This mission will include a batch of 21 satellites heading to low Earth orbit, a routine task for the company. However, what sets this mission apart is the inclusion of the first six Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities.

According to SpaceX, this new function will allow mobile network operators worldwide to provide seamless global access to texting, calling, and browsing, even in the most remote areas. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, had previously described this capability as a “massive game changer” that would eliminate dead zones.

SpaceX plans to launch approximately 840 direct-to-cell capable satellites over the next six months, with additional launches planned thereafter. Jameson Dempsey, SpaceX’s director of satellite policy, stated in an email to the Federal Communication’s Satellite Licensing Division that these launches are crucial for delivering commercial service later in 2024.

In the United States, SpaceX has partnered with T-Mobile, utilizing their mid-band PCS spectrum for the upcoming service. This partnership will ensure connectivity across the country, as long as there is a clear view of the sky. Users’ phones will connect to the satellites without even realizing they are connecting to space.

Not only will the direct-to-cell service be available in the U.S., but SpaceX has also partnered with companies in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

The launch of the Starlink 7-9 mission will utilize a Falcon 9 rocket with a brand new first stage booster. After stage separation, the booster will land on the droneship “Of Course I Still Love You” in the Pacific Ocean.

While the exact number of missions flown by the flight-proven payload fairings is unknown, they will house the Starlink satellites during the launch.

Overall, this mission marks a significant step for SpaceX, bringing them closer to their goal of providing global connectivity through their Starlink network.