Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Νεα

Η Apple φημολογείται ότι προσφέρει έως και 8 GB μνήμης RAM για μοντέλα iPhone 15 Pro

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
According to recent rumors, Apple may be planning to offer up to 8GB of RAM for its iPhone 15 Pro models. While there won’t be any changes to the internal storage configurations, customers will still have a range of options to choose from.

Reports suggest that Apple has tested the existing storage options for the new iPhone lineup, which means that the previously rumored 2TB option will not be available. Instead, customers can select from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.

Although it’s not clear which specific model will receive the RAM boost, it has been mentioned that Apple tested both 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 DRAM. Speculations suggest that the different RAM options could be based on the chosen storage capacity, similar to how it works with the iPad Pro.

In terms of suppliers, Apple is said to be working with manufacturers such as Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix for the RAM. These companies are also potential suppliers for the storage, along with Western Digital and Kioxia.

As the official announcement of the iPhone 15 lineup approaches, it will be interesting to see if these rumors hold true. Apple fans eagerly await the unveiling of the new devices and the confirmation of their specifications.

Πηγές:
– Source Article Title: *”A17 could have 8GB of RAM”*
– Source: AppleInsider

