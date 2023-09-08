Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Νεα

Ο Χάμιλτον έρχεται στην Ουαλία: Αποκτήστε τα εισιτήριά σας τώρα!

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ο Χάμιλτον έρχεται στην Ουαλία: Αποκτήστε τα εισιτήριά σας τώρα!

The highly anticipated musical sensation, Hamilton, is set to debut in Wales at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre. Running from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to Saturday, January 25, 2025, this Christmas show promises to be a must-see event.

Tickets for Hamilton in Wales went on sale to the public on Friday, September 8, 2023. Online sales began at 10am, while phone lines were open from noon at the Wales Millennium Centre. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now is the time!

Hamilton tells the remarkable story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers. Inspired by Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ this extraordinary production has earned prestigious accolades, including Olivier, Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer prizes.

The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a multi-talented songwriter and actor who has also contributed to popular Hollywood musicals such as The Little Mermaid, Moana, and In the Heights. Hamilton features an all-new theatre company and cast specially assembled for the UK and Ireland tour, coming to Cardiff for a nine-week run.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Hamilton live on stage. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable experience of music, history, and theatrical brilliance.

Πηγές:
– The Wales Millennium Centre
– Ron Chernow’s biography ‘Alexander Hamilton’

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Νεα

Το Duolingo θα ξεκινήσει τα μαθήματα μουσικής στην εφαρμογή του για κινητά

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Νεα

Η εξέλιξη των τηλεπικοινωνιών: Πώς τα παγκόσμια δίκτυα επόμενης γενιάς διαμορφώνουν τη βιομηχανία

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Νεα

Από την αεροδιαστημική στις τηλεπικοινωνίες: Ο διευρυνόμενος κόσμος των εφαρμογών γυροσκόπιων οπτικών ινών

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023

Εχασες

Τεχνολογία

Οι Μεγάλοι Τελικοί του League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) ενισχύουν την αγορά των Esports

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η YES Bank ενσωματώνεται με την UPI, φέρνοντας το ψηφιακό νόμισμα της Κεντρικής Τράπεζας πιο κοντά στην υιοθέτηση της κύριας ροής

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Adidas λανσάρει το πρόγραμμα Digital Artist Residency στο Web3

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Sing-a-long για ηλικιωμένους στο Harrison Park Seniors Center

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια