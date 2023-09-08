Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Νεα

Το ποσοστό υιοθέτησης 5G της Μαλαισίας παραμένει χαμηλό, οι κυβερνητικές πρωτοβουλίες βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το ποσοστό υιοθέτησης 5G της Μαλαισίας παραμένει χαμηλό, οι κυβερνητικές πρωτοβουλίες βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη

In Malaysia, the adoption rate of 5G technology is currently at a low 4.2%, despite the network coverage reaching 68.8%. This disparity has caught the attention of Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who has expressed his concern over the slow progress. In an effort to address this issue, the Malaysian ministry plans to expand 5G coverage to 80% in populated areas by the end of the year.

During a visit to Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea, Fahmi Fadzil raised the issue of Malaysia’s low 5G adoption rate. The high cost of 5G devices has been identified as one of the primary reasons for this slow uptake. In response, the ministry aims to work closely with telecommunication companies and Samsung to provide more affordable 5G devices to the people of Malaysia.

To encourage adoption, the Malaysian ministry recently launched the 5G Rahmah package, offering 5G devices at a lower price. The package includes a Samsung A14 5G or an Honor 90 Lite 5G smartphone, together with a 60GB data plan priced at RM60 per month. This initiative aims to make 5G technology more accessible to a larger audience.

Furthermore, partnerships between telecommunications companies and technology firms have been highlighted as a way to improve the adoption rate of 5G. One such partnership is the MoU signed between CelcomDigi and Virnect, a South Korean tech company that specializes in designing and building XR (extended reality) platforms for various industries. By leveraging these partnerships, the implementation of 5G technology can bring about a transformation in educational methods, particularly in healthcare, oil and gas engineering, robotics, and cybersecurity.

In addition to addressing the issue of affordability, the Malaysian ministry is also taking steps to address reports of telcos imposing extra charges for 5G subscriptions. By working closely with mobile network operators (MNOs), the government aims to ensure that the transition to 5G technology is seamless and affordable for all Malaysians.

Overall, Malaysia’s government is actively taking initiatives to increase the adoption rate of 5G technology in the country. With plans for expanded coverage and affordable devices, as well as partnerships with industry players, Malaysia is committed to harnessing the benefits of 5G technology for the betterment of its people and the nation as a whole.

Πηγές:
– Fahmi Fadzil Facebook post
– Visit to Samsung’s headquarters in South Korea
– CelcomDigi and Virnect partnership
– 5G Rahmah package launch

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Νεα

Οι τουρίστες παραθερίζουν εν αγνοία τους σε ερείπια μιας «χαμένης ηπείρου»

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Νεα

Το Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter καταγράφει εικόνα του Chandrayaan-3 Lander στο Νότιο Πόλο της Σελήνης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Νεα

Πώς οι έξυπνοι κάδοι απορριμμάτων επαναπροσδιορίζουν τη διαχείριση των αστικών απορριμμάτων

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Ο πρωτοποριακός δορυφόρος επίδειξης ADRAS-J αποκαλύφθηκε για την αντιμετώπιση της κρίσης διαστημικών συντριμμιών

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Οι τουρίστες παραθερίζουν εν αγνοία τους σε ερείπια μιας «χαμένης ηπείρου»

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Το Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter καταγράφει εικόνα του Chandrayaan-3 Lander στο Νότιο Πόλο της Σελήνης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Πώς οι έξυπνοι κάδοι απορριμμάτων επαναπροσδιορίζουν τη διαχείριση των αστικών απορριμμάτων

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια