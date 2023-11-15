Eastlink Announces Incredible Black Friday Deals on Smartphones and Plans

Eastlink, a leading telecommunications provider, has unveiled its highly anticipated Black Friday deals, offering customers exceptional promotions on smartphone purchases and plans. With a commitment to delivering value and quality service, Eastlink aims to provide its customers with the best possible deals during this shopping holiday.

Although the website does not specify an end date for these promotions, it is widely expected that they will be available until Black Friday, which falls on November 24th this year. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of these outstanding offers before they expire.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the incredible promotions being offered by Eastlink:

– Galaxy S23 FE: Experience the latest technology with the Galaxy S23 FE for an unbeatable price of $0 down and just $5 per month for 24 months.

– Razr: Enjoy the innovative design of the Razr smartphone for only $0 down and $15 per month for 24 months.

– Galaxy Z Flip 5: Indulge in the cutting-edge features of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, available for $0 down and $30 per month for 24 months.

– Galaxy Z Fold 5: Immerse yourself in the world of foldable smartphones with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, offered at $0 down and $75 per month for 24 months.

In addition to these incredible smartphone deals, Eastlink also presents various plan promotions to enhance your mobile experience:

– Buy a mobile plan online and receive a $100 credit, adding even more value to your purchase.

– Bring your own phone and save $5 per month for 24 months, ensuring you can take advantage of Eastlink’s exceptional service without having to upgrade your device.

– Bundle your internet and mobile services to enjoy a savings of $30 per month, streamlining your bills and offering greater convenience.

To view all the available promotions by Eastlink, visit their website and explore the exciting opportunities provided. For a comprehensive overview of all carrier Black Friday offers, visit the link provided. Additionally, if you are interested in retailer Black Friday offers, make sure to follow the corresponding link.

Don’t miss out on Eastlink’s amazing Black Friday deals. Upgrade your smartphone and plan today, and embark on a cutting-edge mobile experience with Eastlink.