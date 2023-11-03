Apple Expands its M3 Family with Innovations in PC-Oriented Chips

Apple recently made waves in the tech industry by introducing its powerful A17 processor, the first chip to utilize TSMC’s N3 (3nm-class) process technology. Building on this breakthrough, the company has further expanded its N3 lineup with the launch of the M3 family of PC-oriented chips for desktop and laptop computers. This move signals Apple’s continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of chip design and performance.

The M3 family comprises three highly complex CPUs that cater to different computing needs. The entry-level and mainstream desktops, laptops, and high-end tablets are served by the 25-billion-transistor M3. The M3 Pro, with its 37 billion transistors, targets performance-mainstream machines. Finally, the M3 Max, boasting an impressive 92 billion transistors, aims at high-end laptops and entry-level workstations. Each chip is meticulously designed to address a wide range of tasks, from everyday computing to professional coding, heavy engineering simulations, and video production.

To achieve these advanced processors, Apple reportedly invested as much as $1 billion in the design and production of the M3 series alone. According to analyst Jay Goldberg from Digits to Dollars, very few companies have the financial capacity to undertake such a sizable development endeavor. Apple’s dedication to creating cutting-edge chips is evident in the number of transistors in each M3 chip, with the M3 Max claiming the title of the most complex single-die processor currently available.

Apple’s decision to utilize TSMC’s N3 fabrication process for its M3 family demonstrates the company’s commitment to economic efficiency. While this technology is relatively new, it seems to have paid off, as Apple can potentially fit up to 415 M3 dies on a single 300-mm wafer. This indicates a smaller die size of around 146 mm² compared to AMD’s Phoenix, which has a die size of 178 mm². Smaller chips are generally easier to produce, increasing yield and reducing costs.

The substantial investment in silicon development, including the M3-series SoCs, reaffirms that Apple is one of the few companies capable of undertaking such ambitious projects. The scale of this endeavor, combined with the company’s internal development of IP, highlights Apple’s dedication to innovation. The M3 family not only features custom general-purpose cores based on the Arm instruction set architecture but also introduces a new GPU architecture supporting hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shaders, a new AI NPU, and a new multimedia engine.

Overall, Apple’s expansion of its M3 family pushes the boundaries of chip performance in PC-oriented devices. The company’s significant investment and internal development efforts solidify its position as a leader in chip design and technology innovation.

