Το Κλίβελαντ κατατάσσεται μεταξύ των λιγότερο ασφαλών πόλεων στις ΗΠΑ

A recent analysis has revealed that Cleveland, Ohio, along with another city in the state, is considered among the least safe cities in the United States. While it may come as no surprise to Cleveland residents, the city has been grappling with a surge in violence since 2023, on track to reach a record-breaking number of homicides, not seen since four decades ago. The analysis, conducted by Scholaroo, a website that assists college students with scholarships, ranked 150 cities based on various crime and safety indicators per capita.

In the study, Cleveland was ranked at No. 142, while Cincinnati fared slightly worse at No. 147. However, it was Detroit, Michigan, that finished at the bottom of the list, claiming the title of the least safe city. On the other hand, the analysis also revealed that St. Paul, Minnesota, emerged as the safest large city in the U.S.

When examining specific crime rates, both Cleveland and Cincinnati found themselves among the bottom five cities with the highest rates of robbery. Cincinnati, in particular, ranked second to last for the highest rate of house burglaries and last for larceny and theft.

Scholaroo’s analysis employed a 100-point scale to evaluate metrics such as the number of police officers, murder rate, robberies, assaults, and shootings, aiming to measure the safety of each city accurately. The scores obtained were then used to determine the ranking of the cities.

It is undeniably concerning to see Cleveland featured prominently on such a list. The city, along with its residents, must actively address the rising levels of violence and work towards implementing effective measures to improve safety for its residents. Furthermore, this analysis serves as a stark reminder of the importance of investing in community safety and creating an environment where everyone can feel secure.

