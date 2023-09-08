In this edition of “What We’ve Been Playing,” we take a look at three different games: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Tempest, and Bowser’s Fury. Each game offers a unique gameplay experience and challenges for players.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is a PS5 game that captures the authenticity of the Armored Core series. The game has a minimalist design with menu-driven mechanics and short, repeated missions. The limited color palette and cold, clinical atmosphere contribute to the game’s overall aesthetic. Despite the lack of strong storytelling, the game shines in its boss battles, which require players to learn and adapt their skills and mech-building abilities. Overcoming these challenges brings a sense of satisfaction akin to FromSoftware’s iconic Souls games.

Tempest, on the other hand, is a classic arcade game that has stood the test of time. Digital Eclipse’s release of The Making of Karateka reminded the writer of Tempest and prompted them to revisit the game. They were captivated by its menacing gameplay, as enemies advanced up the walls and the player’s frantic circling and shooting became more intense. While the original Tempest provided a thrilling experience, the writer also appreciated the creative conversation that Jeff Minter, the developer, had with the game over the years.

Lastly, Bowser’s Fury for the Nintendo Switch offers a unique twist to the typical Mario adventure. The game introduces an open-world concept, which initially left the writer disoriented. They found themselves trying to understand the new mechanics, such as lighthouses and cat quests, while also contending with the disruptive appearances of Bowser. Despite the confusion, the writer found the game to be enjoyable and appreciated the fresh take on the Mario franchise.

Overall, these three games present different experiences for players. Armored Core 6 delivers challenging mech battles, Tempest provides a nostalgic arcade experience, and Bowser’s Fury offers an unconventional Mario adventure. Each game brings its own set of challenges and rewards, ensuring that players have a variety of options to choose from.

