Η Wahoo κυκλοφορεί το νέο Smart Trainer και το Smart Bike για προπόνηση σε εσωτερικούς χώρους

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Wahoo has recently launched two new products for indoor training: a top-of-the-line smart trainer and a more affordable smart bike. The Wahoo KICKR MOVE is a smart trainer that comes with a movable base, allowing it to slide back and forth during your ride, providing a more dynamic and immersive experience. The KICKR MOVE is built on the same foundation as the previous model, the Wahoo KICKR V6/2022, but with the added feature of movement.

The KICKR MOVE retains the core features of its predecessor, including a power accuracy claim of +/- 1%, a maximum incline of 20%, and support for up to 2,200 watts of resistance. It also features dual ANT+/Bluetooth Smart support, built-in WiFi, and compatibility with various axle sizes. The trainer comes with an 11-speed cassette and is priced at $1,599.99. Additionally, Wahoo has announced that the KICKR MOVE is compatible with the KICKR CLIMB, but an accessory adapter will be required.

Wahoo has also introduced the Wahoo KICKR Bike SHIFT, a new smart bike that offers a more affordable option for indoor training. The KICKR Bike SHIFT is equipped with advanced features such as auto-calibration, simulated shifting, and built-in climbing simulation. It has a power accuracy claim of +/- 1% and comes with dual ANT+/Bluetooth Smart support. The KICKR Bike SHIFT is priced at $2,999.99.

Both products have been tested by a variety of riders and have received positive feedback for their performance and versatility. The KICKR MOVE, in particular, has been praised for its ability to provide a realistic riding experience with its movable base.

With the release of these new products, Wahoo aims to provide indoor cyclists with high-quality and immersive training options for the upcoming indoor training season. Whether you’re looking for a smart trainer or a smart bike, Wahoo has you covered.

