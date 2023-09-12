Vivante Health has been selected as a quarterfinalist in two categories at the Digital Health Hub Foundation’s 2023 Digital Health Awards. The company’s GIThrive virtual platform utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and is recognized for both the Best Use of AI in Health Tech and the Employer Subsidized Wellness categories.

GIThrive is a digital digestive health solution that offers support to individuals suffering from digestive disorders. The platform combines AI-driven technology, round-the-clock assistance from registered dietitians and health coaches, and access to a network of internists and gastroenterologists for diagnosis and treatment. The results are impressive, with over 90% of users reporting improved digestive symptoms and quality of life. Furthermore, organizations that offer GIThrive as an employee benefit experience reductions of 15% or more in digestive-related medical expenses.

In the Best Use of AI in Health Tech category, Vivante Health’s GIThrive stands out for its personalized care plans that rely on AI and machine learning. These plans are designed to alleviate digestive symptoms and reduce healthcare costs. Recommendations may include dietary and lifestyle adjustments, online educational resources, cognitive-behavioral therapy, consultations with health coaches, and clinical interventions like lab tests and telehealth appointments.

The inclusion in the Best Employer Subsidized Wellness category is a reflection of Vivante’s partnerships with employers to incorporate digestive health into their benefits plans. By implementing GIThrive, organizations have witnessed reductions in healthcare costs associated with digestive issues. Employees have shown improved medication adherence and behavior modification, resulting in fewer emergency room visits and hospital admissions. In fact, gastrointestinal issues are among the top five healthcare expenses for many companies.

Vivante Health CEO, Bill Snyder, highlights the importance of personalized treatment plans and ongoing support offered by the GIThrive platform. With GIThrive, individuals have access to a wealth of digestive health resources in one place, allowing for immediate care and continuity of treatment. Snyder expresses gratitude for the recognition in both categories, emphasizing the positive impact Vivante Health is making on its members and the proven outcomes they are achieving.

Finalists for the Digital Health Awards will be announced on September 22, with winners revealed at the Grand Finale at HLTH 2023 in Las Vegas on October 9.

About Vivante Health: Vivante Health is a digital healthcare company dedicated to revolutionizing the management of chronic conditions, starting with the gut. Their virtual GI care combines data-driven technology with a coordinated team of physicians, dietitians, and health coaches to deliver personalized and timely care. For more information, visit Vivante Health’s company website or contact [email protected].

Source: Vivante Health