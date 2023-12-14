Νέες γνώσεις για τις λειτουργίες του ανθρώπινου ανοσοποιητικού συστήματος και τους πιθανούς στόχους θεραπείας

Scientists at Gladstone Institutes have made significant strides in understanding how the immune system works, using advanced CRISPR technology called base editing to explore human T cells at the molecular level (“Base-editing mutagenesis maps alleles to tune human T cell functions”). Their groundbreaking research, published in Nature, has the potential to revolutionize immunotherapies and identify novel drug targets for various conditions, including cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Through their meticulous analysis of over 100,000 sites within nearly 400 genes found in functioning human T cells, the researchers uncovered specific nucleotides, the building blocks of DNA, that influence immune responses. Identifying these genetic units provides crucial insights into the precise locations within proteins that regulate immune function. This knowledge offers a clear roadmap for developing future immune-modulating drugs.

Dr. Alex Marson, the senior investigator leading the study, emphasizes the significance of their findings. He remarks that their research has yielded “astoundingly precise and informative maps” of DNA sequences and protein sites associated with human immune responses. These maps not only shed light on mutations observed in patients with immune disorders but also provide a valuable resource to program more effective immunotherapies for cancer, autoimmunity, and infections.

T cells, central players in immune response and regulation, have piqued the interest of scientists as potential targets for treating challenging diseases. Leveraging the power of base editing, a newer CRISPR-based technology, the researchers gained unprecedented precision in making targeted changes to DNA sites within individual genes, leading to a more nuanced understanding of T cell behavior.

The study’s clinical relevance is noteworthy, as it was conducted using primary T cells from human blood donors. Dr. Ralf Schmidt, co-first author of the paper, highlights the study’s focus on the genetic basis of immune cell functions. The ability to interrogate T cells at the nucleotide level provides essential blueprints for drug development, diagnosis, and other scientific endeavors.

To handle the wealth of data generated from more than 100,000 T cell sites, computational genomics played a vital role. Dr. Carl Ward, a postdoctoral researcher involved in the study, employed computational analysis to elucidate crucial measures of cell function. This comprehensive functional mapping can serve as an invaluable resource for immunologists and drug developers.

Dr. Ward anticipates that this Nature study heralds the beginning of a new era of immune cell discoveries, stating that our disease-solving tools will continue to advance. He envisions the use of these detailed maps to design therapies that fine-tune T cell function to enhance cancer treatments or address autoimmune diseases. With further integration of existing datasets and artificial intelligence tools, the possibilities for innovative investigations and therapeutic interventions are endless.