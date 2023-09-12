Ο ενθουσιασμός αυξάνεται για την αναβάθμιση του iPhone 15

According to a recent annual research report from Savings.com, as many as 16% of Apple’s existing users are planning to upgrade to the iPhone 15 when it is released. This is a higher percentage than the previous iPhone models, with 14% planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 and 10% for the iPhone 13. Despite the expected high price points, there is more excitement surrounding the iPhone 15 upgrade than in previous years.

One factor contributing to this excitement is the number of users looking to upgrade from older models, such as the iPhone 11 and iPhone X. This suggests that Apple may maintain its market share in the smartphone industry. However, the report also reveals that price is a significant deterrent for potential upgraders. More than half of current iPhone owners (53%) do not plan to upgrade, largely due to cost considerations.

Apple has made it clear that it does not encourage annual device upgrades and supports its devices for a longer period compared to competitors. While the trend of annual upgrades may be diminishing, there are still 10% of people who seek an annual upgrade.

The report identifies the most popular speculations surrounding the new iPhone devices, including improvements in camera quality, battery life, and RAM. Battery enhancements, in particular, are highly desired, with 43% of users who initially had no plans to upgrade stating that they would reconsider if the iPhone 15 incorporated this feature.

According to Savings.com, those who have owned their current iPhones for three years are most likely to trade up for the iPhone 15, while 10% of users with iPhones less than a year old still plan to upgrade.

In conclusion, there is a growing excitement for the iPhone 15 upgrade, with a higher percentage of users planning to upgrade compared to previous models. While price remains a deterrent for many, the improved features of the new devices, particularly in the camera and battery performance, are generating interest among potential upgraders.

