Οι στενά εστιασμένες ακτίνες λέιζερ στον αέρα μπορούν να επιταχύνουν ηλεκτρόνια για ιατρικές προόδους

Research conducted at the Advanced Laser Light Source Laboratory (ALLS) of the Institut national de Recherche Scientifique (INRS) has revealed a groundbreaking method for generating fast electron beams using a powerful laser in ambient air. These accelerated electrons have the potential to reach energy levels in the MeV (megaelectronvolts) range, which was previously considered unattainable.

One interesting application of this discovery is its potential in radiation therapy. The high energy levels observed in these fast electrons could be used to treat radiation-related diseases more effectively. In particular, the technique may have significant implications for FLASH radiotherapy, a new approach that allows for the delivery of high doses of radiation in a fraction of the time typically required. By minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue, this method could offer a more targeted and less harmful treatment option for certain types of tumors.

However, it is essential to exercise caution when working with tightly focused laser beams in the air. The research team discovered that these electrons can travel significant distances through the air, potentially exposing individuals to harmful radiation. The radiation dose rate near the laser source was found to be three to four times higher than what is typically used in regular radiation therapy. The implications of this radiation hazard highlight the importance of implementing safer laboratory practices and ensuring proper handling of laser beams.

François Légaré, Director of the EMT Centre at INRS, emphasized the significance of this discovery in the field of medical physics. By achieving energy levels comparable to those used in cancer radiation therapy, this research opens up new possibilities for treating tumors that do not respond well to traditional radiation treatments. Furthermore, the promising phenomenon known as the FLASH effect, which involves a swift reduction in oxygen levels in healthy tissues, could lead to advancements in cancer treatment by making these tissues less sensitive to radiation.

The breakthrough made by the INRS research team marks a significant advancement in understanding the potential of fast electron beams. Further exploration of this technology could revolutionize the field of radiation therapy, providing a safer and more effective approach to cancer treatment.