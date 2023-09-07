Ζωή στην πόλη

Η επερχόμενη σειρά iPhone 15 θα λάβει σημαντικές αναβαθμίσεις

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Apple is set to launch its iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, with rumours suggesting that four iPhone models will be unveiled this year. The vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to be priced the same as last year or receive a marginal price increase, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to see the steepest price hike compared to the previous model.

OpenAI to Host Inaugural Developer Conference in November

OpenAI, the creator of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, will be hosting its first developer conference in San Francisco on November 6. The conference will offer in-person attendance and live-streaming options for developers to engage with the company.

Clubhouse Transforms into Audio Messaging App

Social audio platform Clubhouse, which gained popularity during the pandemic but experienced a decline, is making a comeback as an audio messaging app. With a recent update, Clubhouse aims to be more social and unique compared to other messaging apps, offering a more interactive and immersive experience.

MediaTek Develops 3nm Chipset Using TSMC’s Technology

Leading chipset manufacturer MediaTek has developed its first 3-nanometer (nm) chip utilizing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) advanced process technology. Set to debut in 2024 as part of the MediaTek Dimensity flagship chipset series, this new chipset promises improved efficiency and performance.

Tecno Launches SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explore Edition

Tecno has launched the Tecno SPARK 10 Pro Moon Explore Edition smartphone in India, paying tribute to ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 moon mission. Sporting a white and black dual-tone leather design inspired by the moon’s surface, this device features an eco-friendly silicone-based leather rear and was previously introduced as the Tecno Magic Skin Edition in global markets.

Price Hike for PlayStation Plus in India

Sony recently announced that it would be increasing the prices of its PlayStation Plus annual plans in order to provide high-quality games and additional benefits to subscribers. The official prices for India have now been listed on the PlayStation website, reflecting an increase of nearly Rs 2,000. PlayStation Plus offers access to free games, trials, and exclusive store discounts to its subscribers, similar to Xbox Game Pass.

