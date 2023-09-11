Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το Tech Year ξεκινά με το Apple Event και το Dreamforce Conference

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το Tech Year ξεκινά με το Apple Event και το Dreamforce Conference

The second week of September marks the beginning of a new tech year, with major events such as Apple’s iPhone event and Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference setting the tone for the industry. These events also signal the start of the tech conference season, with shows lined up for Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Oracle.

One highly anticipated event is the initial public offering of Arm Holdings, expected to value the chip designer at $50 billion to $54.5 billion. This IPO, along with the planned public offering of delivery startup Instacart, could revive the dormant tech IPO market. The stakes are high this year, as legal battles, macroeconomic conditions, the trade war with China, and regulatory challenges have raised concerns.

The week’s events highlight both the opportunities and issues in the tech industry. Arm’s IPO showcases the strength of tech and AI, while the Google-DoJ case raises concerns about the power wielded by a few companies. The Justice Department argues that Google illegally leveraged agreements with phone makers and internet browsers to monopolize the search engine market.

Meanwhile, a Senate panel is convening to discuss responsible AI use, and bipartisan legislation is being crafted to regulate AI. Even tech giants like Apple and Salesforce are not immune to challenges, with Apple facing revenue and sales issues and Salesforce considering relocating Dreamforce due to concerns about drug use and homelessness in San Francisco.

The main concern looming over the tech landscape is AI. The closed-door nature of discussions and the potential for regulatory capture by dominant players in the industry raise questions about the fairness of regulations. However, the involvement of the Department of Justice adds seriousness to the issue.

Overall, this jam-packed tech week sets the stage for the tech industry in the coming year, with a mix of opportunities, challenges, and regulatory concerns.

Πηγές:
– “Tech Year Kicks Off with Apple Event and Dreamforce Conference” (source article)
– Apple Inc. (AAPL)
– Salesforce Inc. (CRM)
– Meta Platforms Inc. (META)
– Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)
– Oracle Corp. (ORCL)
– Arm Holdings Plc (owned by SoftBank Group Corp.) (9984)
– Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG)
– Samsung Electronics Co. (005930)
- Mozilla
– Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
– Kimberlee Josephson, associate professor of business administration at Lebanon Valley College (Pa.)

Note: URLs are not provided for the sources.

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Ιαπωνία θα αναπτύξει κινητήρα πυραύλων με μεθάνιο για την εκτόξευση το 2030

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η έκπτωση Discover Samsung: Αποκτήστε το Samsung SmartThings Station με μόλις 1 $!

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

The Art of Decluttering: Letting Go of the Excess

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Προσεχή Sky Spectacles που πρέπει να προσέχετε τον Σεπτέμβριο

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Hubble καταγράφει γαλαξίες που συγκρούονται στο Arp 107

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA ανακαλύπτει πιθανά σημάδια ζωής σε μακρινό πλανήτη

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το κινεζικό τηλεσκόπιο ευρέος πεδίου καταγράφει εκπληκτική εικόνα του γαλαξία της Ανδρομέδας

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια