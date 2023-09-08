Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το Baldur's Gate 3 αποκτά εντυπωσιακή θύρα PS5, σύμφωνα με την Digital Foundry

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το Baldur's Gate 3 αποκτά εντυπωσιακή θύρα PS5, σύμφωνα με την Digital Foundry

Released on PlayStation 5 this week, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received praise for its impressive port from the tech experts at Digital Foundry. The sprawling Dungeons & Dragons-themed role-playing game by Larian Studios is said to run at a level equivalent to the PC version on ultra settings.

One notable feature of the PS5 version is the ability to toggle performance mode on or off. In both modes, the game maintains a 1440p resolution. Performance mode aims for a smooth 60 frames per second, which, according to Digital Foundry, is mostly achieved. However, the city of Baldur’s Gate itself causes some performance issues, with a frame rate that drops below 30fps in certain areas.

The quality mode, on the other hand, locks the frame rate at 30fps. Digital Foundry reports that it hits this target consistently, except in Act 3 where the frame rate drops to the mid-to-low 20s. However, overall, the PS5 version provides a relatively stable performance.

When it comes to split-screen multiplayer, there are some noticeable cutbacks in terms of performance. Nevertheless, the game maintains a stable 30fps, except in Act 3 where the frame rate drops to the low 20s.

In addition, while Baldur’s Gate 3 does not currently support crossplay, Larian has confirmed that it is on their roadmap. The studio has been actively working on fixing bugs and performance issues since the game’s release, with the aim of eventually allowing co-op play across PC and PS5 platforms.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised as a “landmark moment in the genre” by IGN. The game provides a rich, tactical RPG experience with a well-written story, complex characters, and meaningful choices for players to make. PlayStation 5 owners can access a full walkthrough and other resources to enhance their gameplay experience.

Source: [Digital Foundry, IGN]

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Οι Μεγάλοι Τελικοί του League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) ενισχύουν την αγορά των Esports

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η YES Bank ενσωματώνεται με την UPI, φέρνοντας το ψηφιακό νόμισμα της Κεντρικής Τράπεζας πιο κοντά στην υιοθέτηση της κύριας ροής

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

Η Adidas λανσάρει το πρόγραμμα Digital Artist Residency στο Web3

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Τεχνολογία

Οι Μεγάλοι Τελικοί του League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) ενισχύουν την αγορά των Esports

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η YES Bank ενσωματώνεται με την UPI, φέρνοντας το ψηφιακό νόμισμα της Κεντρικής Τράπεζας πιο κοντά στην υιοθέτηση της κύριας ροής

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Adidas λανσάρει το πρόγραμμα Digital Artist Residency στο Web3

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Sing-a-long για ηλικιωμένους στο Harrison Park Seniors Center

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια