Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το Steam γιορτάζει την 20η επέτειο τιμώντας τους παλαιότερους χρήστες του

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το Steam γιορτάζει την 20η επέτειο τιμώντας τους παλαιότερους χρήστες του

Steam, the largest digital PC gaming storefront in the world, is celebrating its 20th anniversary by recognizing its oldest user accounts. The platform first launched in September 2003 and has since become a popular destination for millions of gamers worldwide.

To commemorate this milestone, Valve, the company behind Steam, is rewarding long-time users with special digital badges. These badges feature the original Steam color scheme, which prompted nostalgia among players who remembered the platform’s early days.

Many members of the Steam community took to social media to compare the ages of their accounts, highlighting the longevity of some of these profiles. Some accounts have been active since the platform’s inception, which is a testament to the enduring appeal of Steam.

One user on Reddit shared their experience, mentioning that they initially discovered Steam through the game Counter-Strike. Before Steam, players would rely on third-party programs to join servers for multiplayer games. Steam centralized this process and provided a convenient platform for accessing their favorite games.

Over the years, Steam has undergone significant transformations, including ventures into hardware development with the release of the handheld Steam Deck. Despite changes and advancements, Steam’s commitment to its user base has remained steadfast.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Steam remains a popular choice for PC gamers, offering a vast library of games and a robust online community. The 20th anniversary celebration serves as a reminder of the platform’s influence and longevity in the gaming world.

Πηγές: IGN

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Ιαπωνία θα αναπτύξει κινητήρα πυραύλων με μεθάνιο για την εκτόξευση το 2030

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η έκπτωση Discover Samsung: Αποκτήστε το Samsung SmartThings Station με μόλις 1 $!

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

The Art of Decluttering: Letting Go of the Excess

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Προσεχή Sky Spectacles που πρέπει να προσέχετε τον Σεπτέμβριο

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Hubble καταγράφει γαλαξίες που συγκρούονται στο Arp 107

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA ανακαλύπτει πιθανά σημάδια ζωής σε μακρινό πλανήτη

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το κινεζικό τηλεσκόπιο ευρέος πεδίου καταγράφει εκπληκτική εικόνα του γαλαξία της Ανδρομέδας

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια