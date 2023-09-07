Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το Starfield εντυπωσιάζει τους παίκτες με τη λεπτομερή φυσική και τις αλληλεπιδράσεις αντικειμένων

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το Starfield εντυπωσιάζει τους παίκτες με τη λεπτομερή φυσική και τις αλληλεπιδράσεις αντικειμένων

Starfield, the highly anticipated RPG from Bethesda, is captivating players with its attention to detail when it comes to physics and object interactions. Fans have long enjoyed hoarding and interacting with various objects in Bethesda games, but Starfield takes it to a whole new level.

One standout example is a video shared on the Starfield subreddit, showcasing a player’s starship filled with potatoes. As the hatch opens, hundreds of potatoes spill out, each one rolling in a fluid and realistic animation. The physics behind the interaction of these objects amazed players, with many expressing their astonishment on social media.

Another player found a unique way to steal items in the game by pushing them into containers and carrying them off without technically adding them to their inventory. They demonstrated this technique by using a desk organizer to push credit chips into a laundry basket, which they then carried around with thousands of credits.

This attention to detail and real-time physics is likely one reason why Starfield runs at 30fps on Xbox Series X/S, as compared to other “next-gen” games that offer higher framerates. Despite this limitation, players appreciate the game’s ability to handle intricate object interactions without crashing or bugging out, a common issue in past Bethesda games.

While Starfield may not be perfect, players are eager to continue exploring the game’s possibilities and discovering what else they can do within its immersive world.

Πηγές:
– Diablo IV – Bear Bender BuildOff

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η RBI προετοιμάζεται για Pilot ψηφιακής ρουπίας στο Call Money Market

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Sony Xperia 5 V: Ένα υπέροχο τηλέφωνο με τιμή

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

Ο Dennis Austin, συν-δημιουργός του PowerPoint, πεθαίνει στα 76 του

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Τεχνολογία

Η RBI προετοιμάζεται για Pilot ψηφιακής ρουπίας στο Call Money Market

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Sony Xperia 5 V: Ένα υπέροχο τηλέφωνο με τιμή

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Ο ρόλος του ανθεκτικού εξοπλισμού στη διασφάλιση αξιόπιστης συνδεσιμότητας σε απομακρυσμένες τοποθεσίες

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Ο Dennis Austin, συν-δημιουργός του PowerPoint, πεθαίνει στα 76 του

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια