Starfield Sets Record as Bethesda’s Biggest Game Launch

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Starfield, the highly anticipated space RPG from Bethesda, has made a remarkable entrance into the gaming world. Since its release on August 31, the game has garnered over 6 million players, making it the biggest launch in Bethesda’s history. Its popularity has translated into impressive initial sales numbers, with Starfield dominating both digital and physical sales charts.

On Steam, the game currently holds the number-two position on the global top sales chart, just behind the long-standing champion, Counter Strike: Global Offensive. Although Starfield has around 200,000 concurrent players, compared to CS:GO’s million, it has surpassed the player count of other iconic Bethesda RPGs like Skyrim, Fallout 4, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

The success of Starfield isn’t confined to the digital realm. In the UK, the game claimed the top spot on the physical sales chart, surpassing titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.Biz, praised Starfield’s achievement and compared its physical launch to Diablo 4, which was a major digital hit.

Even though Starfield is available to play for free for Xbox and PC owners with a Game Pass subscription, some fans are willingly purchasing the game to support Bethesda Studios and ensure its continued success. One player expressed their reasons for buying the digital version, stating that supporting the game financially will lead to more content and support from the developers.

While Bethesda has not disclosed official sales figures, Starfield’s performance indicates a strong start for the game. As the gaming community eagerly awaits more updates, it seems that Starfield has firmly established itself as a monumental release for Bethesda.

Πηγές:
– Steam’s global top sales chart
– GamesIndustry.Biz Twitter thread

