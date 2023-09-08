Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το Starfield καταρρίπτει τα ρεκόρ ως το πιο επιτυχημένο παιχνίδι της Bethesda

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το Starfield καταρρίπτει τα ρεκόρ ως το πιο επιτυχημένο παιχνίδι της Bethesda

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has achieved a new milestone by becoming the most successful game launch in the company’s history. Surpassing the popularity of titles like Skyrim and Fallout, Starfield has garnered over six million players since its full release on September 6th.

Although Bethesda did not provide a breakdown of player numbers between PC and Xbox platforms, it was confirmed that the game achieved over a million concurrent players across all platforms, including PC and Xbox Series X/S. SteamDB reported a peak of more than 269,000 players on Starfield’s release day, with consistent numbers still hovering around 258,000 within the short period since then.

Starfield is an important release for Bethesda as it marks the studio’s first new intellectual property (IP) in over 20 years. Previously known for their renowned Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises, Starfield demonstrates Bethesda’s expansion into new territory. This release also comes after Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda in 2021 as part of the ZeniMax Media buyout.

The game has received mixed reviews from players and critics. However, its massive success can be attributed to the anticipation surrounding Bethesda’s first foray into the space RPG genre. Despite some criticisms about losing the familiar “Bethesda charm” in the vastness of its galaxy, Starfield has captured the attention of millions of players worldwide.

Πηγές:
– Bethesda announced on Twitter that Starfield has surpassed 6 million players, making it the most successful game launch for the company.
– Xbox chief Phil Spencer tweeted about Starfield surpassing a million concurrent players on all platforms.
– Peak player numbers on Steam were reported by SteamDB on Starfield’s release day.

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Apple λανσάρει τη σειρά iPhone 15 με νέες δυνατότητες και αναβαθμίσεις

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

Ψηφιακή δημόσια υποδομή της Ινδίας: Ένα άλμα στις κυβερνητικές λειτουργίες

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Τεχνολογία

Kingston XS1000 Εξωτερικός SSD: Συμπαγής, γρήγορη και αξιόπιστη λύση αποθήκευσης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Τεχνολογία

Η Apple λανσάρει τη σειρά iPhone 15 με νέες δυνατότητες και αναβαθμίσεις

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Battle Abbey: A Serene and Instagrammable Destination

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Η μαγεία του ζωντανού κειμένου: Αλληλεπίδραση με κείμενο στο iPhone σας

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Κατανόηση των οικονομικών αποτελεσμάτων του 3ου τριμήνου του 21ου Κύριου Διαχειριστή Τηλεπικοινωνιακών Δικτύων

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια