Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το iPhone 15 Pro φημολογείται ότι θα διαθέτει κουμπί δράσης αντί για διακόπτη σίγασης

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το iPhone 15 Pro φημολογείται ότι θα διαθέτει κουμπί δράσης αντί για διακόπτη σίγασης

Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the iPhone 15 Pro, is expected to have an Action button instead of a mute switch, according to a leaked image that surfaced online just hours before the phone’s official debut alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ launch event. The leaked image, posted by a well-known smartphone case maker, shows a third button above the volume rocker, replacing the traditional mute switch that Apple has featured on its iPhones for years.

This rumor aligns with previous reports suggesting that the Pro models of the iPhone 15 lineup will be equipped with an Action button, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra that was launched last year. Case maker Spigen has seemingly confirmed the existence of this new button by sharing an image of a smartphone case that includes it.

This isn’t the first time that the Action button has been leaked. In June, images of protective cases for the iPhone 15 Pro were posted on Weibo, showcasing the third button above the volume keys. Although Apple has not made any official announcements about this new hardware feature, sources indicate that the Action button will be programmable, allowing users to perform various tasks such as toggling Focus modes, activating accessibility features, using the flashlight, or launching the camera.

More details about the Action button and other features of the iPhone 15 Pro will be revealed during Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ launch event, which begins tonight. To stay updated on the event and its announcements, you can visit Gadgets 360.

Πηγές:
– [Πηγή 1]
– [Πηγή 2]
– [Πηγή 3]

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Ιαπωνία θα αναπτύξει κινητήρα πυραύλων με μεθάνιο για την εκτόξευση το 2030

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η έκπτωση Discover Samsung: Αποκτήστε το Samsung SmartThings Station με μόλις 1 $!

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

The Art of Decluttering: Letting Go of the Excess

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Το διαστημικό σκάφος Aditya-L1 της Ινδίας ξεκινά το ταξίδι για τη μελέτη του Ήλιου

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Dust: The Astronomer's Dream and Nightmare

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Ο αστροναύτης της NASA και οι κοσμοναύτες της Roscosmos έφτασαν με ασφάλεια στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Τα ηλεκτρόνια από τη Γη και τον Ήλιο μπορεί να συμβάλλουν στον σχηματισμό πάγου στη Σελήνη

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια