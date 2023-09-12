Ζωή στην πόλη

Oppo and Sony Announce Partnership for Dual-Layer Stacked Sony Sensors

Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Oppo and Sony’s Lytia imaging sensor brand have recently entered into a strategic partnership to introduce dual-layer stacked Sony sensors to future Oppo flagship devices. The collaboration aims to “unlock the next era of computational photography,” according to Oppo, though no specific date has been announced for the release of the first device equipped with this new sensor.

Sony’s ExmorT IMX 888 stacked CMOS sensor, which utilizes 2-layer transistor pixel technology, made its debut earlier this year in the Xperia 1 V. In addition to this, Sony has plans to introduce two more sensors that utilize the stacked CMOS sensor design – the IMX903 and IMX907.

The key advantage of the stacked CMOS sensor design is the separation of transistors and photodiode layers. This separation allows for larger diodes, resulting in improved light capture and better low-light performance. Another BBK-brand, vivo, has partnered with Sony’s Lytia division earlier this summer for their upcoming vivo X100 flagship series, which will also feature custom Sony stacked CMOS sensors.

This partnership between Oppo and Sony’s Lytia brand signifies the growing importance of computational photography in the smartphone industry. By incorporating advanced imaging sensors, smartphones can significantly enhance their photography capabilities, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

As users increasingly rely on their smartphones as their primary photography devices, companies like Oppo and Sony are continuously striving to push the boundaries of imaging technology. With the latest dual-layer stacked Sony sensors, Oppo aims to provide users with an even more exceptional photography experience on their future flagship devices.

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

