Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το MTV συνεργάζεται με το Snapchat για να ενσωματώσει τις εμπειρίες AR για ψηφοφορία για τα βραβεία μουσικής βίντεο

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το MTV συνεργάζεται με το Snapchat για να ενσωματώσει τις εμπειρίες AR για ψηφοφορία για τα βραβεία μουσικής βίντεο

MTV has joined forces with Snapchat to allow users to vote for a category at the upcoming Video Music Awards (VMAs) using Snapchat’s AR-based lenses. By leveraging Snap’s Camera Kit, MTV aims to incorporate augmented reality (AR) experiences into the award show.

Once the three finalists for the Best New Artist category are determined, Snapchat users will have the opportunity to cast their votes using a special Lens created by Saucealitos. By signaling their choice with one, two, or three fingers, users can select the artist they want to vote for. Though it remains uncertain how much of an impact the Snapchat voting will have on the final tally, every vote counts.

During the VMA livestream, MTV plans to display an AR Moonperson, featuring fan-submitted selfies, throughout the event. As a nostalgic touch, MTV requested people to submit their selfies in advance using a traditional form.

To further engage viewers, individuals can experience the AR Moonperson effect, projecting it into their own homes. By selecting a selfie from their camera roll, they can witness the floating Moonperson with their own face visible in the visor.

Snapchat users can access these AR experiences starting from 11 AM ET on September 12, several hours before the VMA begins at 8 PM ET.

While MTV’s previous VMAs recorded 40.1 million interactions across popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, Snapchat was absent from the list. However, MTV acknowledged that Snapchat is well-suited for its target audience of 13- to 24-year-olds.

This collaboration with MTV marks Snapchat’s official entry into the award show space using its Camera Kit. Previously, Snap had partnered with various music festivals, artists on tour, and sports tournaments to introduce AR experiences to fans. The LA Rams football team, for instance, utilized Snapchat’s technology in the stadium to display fans on the big screen.

Snap’s emphasis on branded and AR-based camera solutions has become increasingly evident. In addition to collaborating with music festivals, the company has launched AR Enterprise Services (ARES) offering tools such as AR Try-On and 3D product viewing. Snap also introduced AR Mirrors, enabling brands to integrate its technology into physical spaces.

Πηγές:
– MTV
– Snap

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Ιαπωνία θα αναπτύξει κινητήρα πυραύλων με μεθάνιο για την εκτόξευση το 2030

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η έκπτωση Discover Samsung: Αποκτήστε το Samsung SmartThings Station με μόλις 1 $!

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

The Art of Decluttering: Letting Go of the Excess

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Η ατμόσφαιρα του Δία φωτίζεται με ένα φωτεινό φλας: Τι σημαίνει;

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Φέρνοντας την Αστρονομία στις Αγροτικές Κοινότητες της Κένυας

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

LionGlass: Το επαναστατικό και φιλικό προς το περιβάλλον γυαλί

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Cookies και Πολιτική Απορρήτου: Κατανοήστε τον τρόπο επεξεργασίας των δεδομένων σας

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια