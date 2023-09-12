No Man’s Sky, the space adventure game developed by Hello Games, is currently enjoying its “biggest month” in years, according to founder Sean Murray. The game, which has been available for seven years, has seen a surge in popularity due to the attention surrounding Bethesda’s Starfield.

No Man’s Sky is available on multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and virtual reality. The game’s recent success can be attributed to its continuous improvement over time, with Hello Games releasing regular updates to enhance the player experience.

Last year, No Man’s Sky made its way onto the Nintendo Switch, offering players a chance to explore the vast universe on the go. The port was praised for its inclusion of all previous updates and content, making it a compelling alternative for those interested in space exploration.

The game’s recent “Echoes” update introduced new features such as a robotic race, improved visuals, and anti-aliasing options specifically for Switch players. These updates have further contributed to the game’s growing popularity.

No Man’s Sky’s unique blend of exploration, survival, and customization has garnered a dedicated following over the years. As the game continues to evolve and improve, it remains an attractive option for players seeking a space adventure outside of the highly anticipated Starfield.

If you haven’t yet delved into the expansive universe of No Man’s Sky, now is a great time to do so. Join the community of intergalactic explorers and embark on an unforgettable journey across limitless worlds.

