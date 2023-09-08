According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung and Apple are the dominant players in the global smartphone market, with Samsung slightly edging out Apple in terms of market share. To further establish its position in the market, Samsung is turning its focus to foldable smartphones.

At the recent “Unpacked” event held in South Korea, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. These devices showcase Samsung’s commitment to foldable technology and represent the future of smartphones. This move by Samsung is refreshing, as it brings something new and different to the smartphone market, which has been dominated by rectangular devices with incremental improvements in processor speed and camera quality.

The biggest challenge for Samsung is winning over iPhone users and convincing them to switch to Android-powered foldable phones. Apple has created a strong ecosystem of exclusive apps, accessories, and subscription services that make it difficult for users to leave. One popular lock-in app for Apple is iMessage, which offers high-quality image and video sharing. Android users, on the other hand, experience limitations when texting images and videos to iOS users.

While Samsung’s foldable phones might not be able to change this aspect, they can target users who are less dedicated to the Apple ecosystem and encourage them to make the switch. Samsung has even launched ads daring iPhone users to switch to their foldable devices.

However, Apple could disrupt Samsung’s plans by releasing its own foldable device. While there is no official confirmation, rumors suggest that Apple is considering a foldable iPad. Apple has a history of observing the market and making a move when the time is right.

The foldable phone market is still relatively small compared to the overall smartphone market, but with Samsung leading the way, the key lies in convincing iPhone users to switch. It remains to be seen if Samsung’s foldable phones can shake up the market and attract a new wave of smartphone users.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Counterpoint Research