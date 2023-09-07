Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Η Samsung αποκαλύπτει τηλεόραση 98K 8 ιντσών στην έκθεση CEDIA Expo

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η Samsung αποκαλύπτει τηλεόραση 98K 8 ιντσών στην έκθεση CEDIA Expo

Samsung has introduced its largest consumer-available TV to date at the CEDIA Expo. The QN990C is a massive 98-inch 8K TV, equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K and mini-LED backlight system. The TV boasts HDMI 2.1 ports and an ATSC 3.0 tuner, making it future-proof in terms of connectivity. However, the availability of native 8K content remains limited, requiring upconversion from lower resolutions. The QN990C is priced at $39,999.99, appealing to custom installers and buyers seeking premium home theater setups.

While Samsung leads the way in showcasing 8K screens, the future of this technology is uncertain. Other manufacturers, such as LG and TCL, have halted the production of 8K models. Additionally, the lack of consumer content in native 8K resolution poses a challenge for widespread adoption. Despite these challenges, Samsung remains committed to pushing the boundaries of TV technology.

In addition to Samsung, Hisense also unveiled an extra-large TV at the CEDIA Expo. The Editors’ Choice U8K is now available in a 100-inch size, offering a slightly larger screen at a more affordable price of $9,999. This 4K TV is also set to hit the market soon, providing an alternative option for consumers.

Both Samsung and Hisense aim to meet the demands of high-end consumers and custom installers seeking larger screen sizes for immersive home entertainment experiences. While 8K technology continues to evolve, it is important to consider the availability of native content and the cost of adoption when considering these premium TV options.

Πηγές:
– Article: PCMag

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Ερευνητές αποκαλύπτουν νέο Exploit για την κλοπή κωδικών πρόσβασης WiFi χρησιμοποιώντας το WiKI-Eve

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η Αποθεματική Τράπεζα της Ινδίας θα ξεκινήσει πιλοτικά το ψηφιακό νόμισμα της Κεντρικής Τράπεζας για διατραπεζικό δανεισμό έως τον Οκτώβριο

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Τεχνολογία

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leak αποκαλύπτει βασικές λεπτομέρειες για την επερχόμενη ναυαρχίδα

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Νεα

Η απροσδόκητη συνεργασία του NBA με το Xbox για το Starfield Release

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Οι πλησιόσαυροι εξέλιξαν μακρύ λαιμό σε μόλις πέντε εκατομμύρια χρόνια, ευρήματα μελέτης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Η ενσωμάτωση του LiDAR στο ADAS: A Game Changer in Automotive Safety

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Ερευνητές αποκαλύπτουν νέο Exploit για την κλοπή κωδικών πρόσβασης WiFi χρησιμοποιώντας το WiKI-Eve

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια