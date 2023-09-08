Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Οι χρήστες του Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 αναφέρουν προβλήματα με λουράκια

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Οι χρήστες του Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 αναφέρουν προβλήματα με λουράκια

Users of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 have been encountering problems with the new strap design, which utilizes a button instead of a pin for removal. While the new design was intended to provide a more convenient method for attaching the strap, it has resulted in unintended consequences.

Some users have found that accidental button presses can cause the strap to come loose. This typically occurs when there is pressure on the wrist that inadvertently activates the button located on the inner side of the strap. This issue has been brought up by several Galaxy Watch 6 owners on platforms like Reddit.

However, it is worth noting that not all users are experiencing this problem. Some have reported no issues with the new strap design. For those who are encountering difficulties, some have suggested avoiding wearing the watch just above the wrist bone to minimize the risk of inadvertently pressing the button.

One potential solution to this problem is to switch back to the older straps that use the pin mechanism, which are still compatible with the Galaxy Watch 6. Additionally, the new button-based straps can also be used with previous models like the Galaxy Watch 5, offering a potential workaround for those facing issues.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Overview of Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup consists of two models: the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has brought back a beloved feature, the physical rotating bezel, which allows for easier navigation. Both models feature Super AMOLED Always On displays, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, and offer up to 40 hours of battery life.

Πηγές:

– Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 User Reports on Strap Issues
– Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Features and Specifications

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Sony Xperia 5 V: Ένα υπέροχο τηλέφωνο με τιμή

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

Ο Dennis Austin, συν-δημιουργός του PowerPoint, πεθαίνει στα 76 του

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea Event – ​​Οδηγός για το Pawmi και την εξελικτική του γραμμή

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Τεχνολογία

Sony Xperia 5 V: Ένα υπέροχο τηλέφωνο με τιμή

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Ο ρόλος του ανθεκτικού εξοπλισμού στη διασφάλιση αξιόπιστης συνδεσιμότητας σε απομακρυσμένες τοποθεσίες

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Ο Dennis Austin, συν-δημιουργός του PowerPoint, πεθαίνει στα 76 του

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέα έρευνα αποκαλύπτει τον ρόλο των φυσαλίδων υπό πίεση στην υποχώρηση των παγετώνων Tidewater

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια