Ο πρώην επικεφαλής της Meta συμμετέχει στο Reunion του Brand Experience Agency ως συνεργάτης-δημιουργός

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Reunion, a start-up brand experience agency, has announced that former APAC Metaverse lead at Meta, Ollie Beeston, has joined the company as partner-creative. Beeston brings a wealth of experience in the development of traditional film craft, virtual production, VR, WebXR, AR, and branded content for leading brands such as Hyundai, Cadbury, Adore Beauty, and Meta’s own Oculus.

Prior to his role at Meta, Beeston worked as an ACD at Clemenger BBDO, where he contributed to notable campaigns for V Energy, Tourism Tasmania, Eclipse, Campbell Arnott’s, and TAB.

The team at Reunion expressed their excitement about Beeston joining the agency, highlighting that his track record aligns perfectly with their data-driven and customer-centric focus. Co-CEO Justin Hind stated, “His proven track record mirrors our commitment to data-driven strategies and customer-centric initiatives.”

Beeston expressed his enthusiasm for joining Reunion, noting that the agency’s customer-driven and data-centric approach is well-suited for the evolving needs of modern audiences. He said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the leadership team at Reunion and keen to get stuck into crafting ideas that not only capture attention but also drive meaningful engagement for audiences and brands in equal measure.”

Reunion was founded by Justin Hind and Stephen Knowles, who have extensive experience in performance marketing and digital transformation consulting. They aim to partner with ambitious clients looking to enhance their brand’s accessibility and engagement across all touchpoints and channels.

Ορισμοί:
1. Metaverse: A collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual reality.
2. APAC: Asia-Pacific, referring to the region that includes countries in East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.
3. ACD: Associate Creative Director, a role in advertising and marketing agencies that involves overseeing and directing the creative process.
4. Clemenger BBDO: An Australian-based advertising agency with a global presence, offering services in creative, branding, and digital marketing.
5. Oculus: A brand of virtual reality headsets developed and manufactured by Meta, formerly known as Facebook Technologies.

