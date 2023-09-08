Οι μοναδικές προκλήσεις της κυβερνοασφάλειας στη βιομηχανία πετρελαίου και φυσικού αερίου

The oil and gas industry is a vital part of the global economy, providing jobs and powering various sectors across the world. As the industry embraces digital transformation, investments in digital technologies, such as IoT, analytics, and cloud computing, are expected to exceed $20 billion this year. However, this growing digital transformation also exposes the industry to sophisticated cyber threats.

The oil and gas industry is divided into upstream, midstream, and downstream segments, each with its own unique characteristics, which adds complexity to the cybersecurity challenge. The upstream segment involves the exploration and extraction of raw materials, often spread across vast geographical areas, making cybersecurity oversight difficult. The midstream sector, responsible for transportation and storage, faces similar challenges, especially due to reliance on third-party vendors. The downstream segment focuses on refining and distribution, often relying on legacy systems vulnerable to modern cyber threats.

Navigating the cybersecurity landscape of the oil and gas industry is a daunting task. One of the primary challenges is the fluctuating costs driven by factors like geopolitical tensions and economic fluctuations, which can lead to cutbacks in cybersecurity initiatives. Additionally, the depletion of exploration and production sources raises costs and increases reliance on operational technology (OT) systems, which expand the attack surface for cyberattacks.

Regulations and standards also present a challenge, as organizations need to keep up with the constantly changing regulatory environment, which can be costly, especially for smaller companies lacking dedicated compliance teams. Ageing infrastructure, particularly in the upstream and downstream sectors, poses another challenge, as these legacy systems may not have critical software updates or security patches, making them vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Best Practices for Making Oil and Gas Resilient to Advanced Threats

To address the unique security challenges in the oil and gas sector, comprehensive visibility of all cyber-physical systems (CPS) within the OT environment is essential. This requires a detailed, real-time inventory of assets across drilling sites, platforms, pipelines, plants, and refineries. Integrating existing IT tools and workflows with OT systems is also crucial, as proprietary protocols and legacy systems in the industry may not be compatible with traditional IT systems.

Extending IT security controls and governance to OT environments is vital to bridge the gap between operational environments and cybersecurity controls. Implementing network segmentation is also important in restricting the movement of malware and limiting the impact of attacks. By segregating critical systems and sensitive data, companies can implement tailored security policies to meet the distinct needs of each subnetwork.

By adopting these best practices, oil and gas companies can effectively safeguard their critical infrastructure, meet regulatory standards, and prevent catastrophic cybersecurity incidents. With a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy in place, the industry can navigate the challenges of digital transformation and protect itself from evolving cyber threats.

Πηγές:

– Justin Woody, Senior Director Industrial Strategy at Claroty