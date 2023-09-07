Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το WSFA 12 News στις 6 θα είναι δωρεάν για εμπορικούς σκοπούς για την έναρξη της σεζόν NFL

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το WSFA 12 News στις 6 θα είναι δωρεάν για εμπορικούς σκοπούς για την έναρξη της σεζόν NFL

WSFA 12 News at 6 will be a commercial-free, digital-only broadcast on Thursday as NBC covers the first NFL game of the 2023 season. The regular programing is scheduled to resume at 10:30 p.m. after the game.

The livestream of WSFA 12 News at 6 will be available on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app, and on the article featuring the coverage. NBC will begin its coverage of the NFL Kickoff at 6 p.m. with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will commence at 7:15 p.m.

For those who are not accessing this news on the WSFA News App, it is recommended to download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to receive news alerts faster and for free.

WSFA 12 News is an Alabama-based news network and is owned by Gray Television. The station primarily serves the Montgomery area. The NFL Kickoff is a highly anticipated event that marks the beginning of a new football season.

Πηγές:
– WSFA 12 News
- NBC

Ορισμοί:
– Livestream: A live broadcast that can be viewed in real-time through an internet connection.
– Commercial-free: An uninterrupted broadcast without any advertisements.

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Οι Μεγάλοι Τελικοί του League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) ενισχύουν την αγορά των Esports

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η YES Bank ενσωματώνεται με την UPI, φέρνοντας το ψηφιακό νόμισμα της Κεντρικής Τράπεζας πιο κοντά στην υιοθέτηση της κύριας ροής

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

Η Adidas λανσάρει το πρόγραμμα Digital Artist Residency στο Web3

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Εχασες

Νεα

Ο ρόλος της ασφαλούς πύλης Ιστού στη διασφάλιση της κυκλοφορίας στο Διαδίκτυο

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Οι αστρονόμοι ανακαλύπτουν υπερμεγέθη ζεύγη μαύρων τρυπών στους πιο φωτεινούς γαλαξίες

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Η HyperX λανσάρει το νέο ασύρματο ακουστικό παιχνιδιών Cloud III

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Επεξεργαστές ψηφιακού σήματος: Βελτίωση της ποιότητας ήχου και εικόνας σε σύγχρονες συσκευές

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια