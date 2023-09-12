Ζωή στην πόλη

Είναι το Primeape μια ανταγωνιστική επιλογή στο Pokémon GO;

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
As the Mankey Spotlight Hour approaches in Pokémon GO, trainers are eager to know if Primeape, the evolved form of Mankey, is viable in the game’s competitive and raiding scene. To determine this, several factors must be considered.

Firstly, Primeape is a pure Fighting-type creature, making it weak against Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-type attacks, and resistant to Dark, Bug, and Rock-type attacks. Its highest stat is its attack, which is an impressive 207. While its other stats are lower, this doesn’t classify it as a glass cannon.

In player versus player (PvP) battles, Primeape performs decently in special cups but falls short when compared to top fighters like Scrafty and Medicham, who have access to Power-up Punch. In the Great League, Primeape is outclassed, and in the Ultra League, its dated moveset holds it back.

However, for those determined to use Primeape, a moveset of Counter, Cross Chop, and Night Slash is recommended for coverage. Alternatively, Close Combat can be used for maximum damage.

In player versus environment (PvE) raids, Primeape fares poorly due to the existence of Machamp. While it can be used in weaker Three-Star raids, its effectiveness is limited compared to Five-Star raids. For raiding purposes, Close Combat, Ice Punch, and Night Slash are ideal charged attacks depending on the boss players want to battle.

In conclusion, while Primeape may not be the most competitive pick in Pokémon GO, it can still be used effectively in specific situations. Trainers who are interested in adding Primeape to their collection for Pokedex completion can still find value in acquiring this creature.

Πηγές:

– The Pokémon Company

– Sportskeeda

