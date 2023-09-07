Ζωή στην πόλη

Overwatch 2 S6 Mid-Season Patch: Hero Mastery Mode, Anniversary Event και Hero Balance Changes

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
The recent mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 has brought several exciting updates to the game. One of the biggest additions is the introduction of Hero Mastery Mode. This new single-player game mode allows players to test their skills with individual heroes on custom courses. They can compete for high scores and aim for a top spot on the global leaderboard.

The patch also introduces the Overwatch Anniversary event to Overwatch 2. Players can participate in unique challenges and enjoy returning game modes such as Battle for Olympus, Catch-A-Mari, and Mischief and Magic. The event starts on September 19 and offers exclusive rewards, including Overwatch Credits that can be spent on Legendary skins in the in-game shop.

In terms of hero balance changes, the patch brings significant adjustments to several heroes. Orisa, who has been dominant in the S6 meta, is getting nerfs to her Fortify ability. The cooldown for Fortify is increasing, and her overhealth is decreasing by 25. On the other hand, Zarya, one of Orisa’s counters, is getting buffed with improvements to her Protective Barrier. It now has more health, a decreased cooldown, and is larger.

Other heroes receiving adjustments in this patch include Bastion and Baptiste. Bastion’s A-36 Tactical Grenade’s damage is being reduced, while Baptiste’s Regenerative Burst is seeing reductions in both instant healing and heal over time.

Support heroes as a whole are also getting a global passive nerf, with their self-healing now taking effect after 1.5 seconds. Additionally, Baptiste’s healing ability, Regenerative Burst, is being toned down to reduce its overall effectiveness.

The full patch notes for the mid-season update can be found on the official Overwatch website.

In conclusion, the Overwatch 2 S6 mid-season patch is bringing exciting new features to the game, including Hero Mastery Mode and the Anniversary event. Hero balance changes are also being implemented, with nerfs to Orisa and Baptiste, and buffs to Zarya. Players can now dive into the game and experience these updates for themselves.

