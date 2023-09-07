Ζωή στην πόλη

Η έκτη σεζόν του Overwatch 2 παρουσιάζει τη νέα λειτουργία Mastery Hero και το Balance Patch

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η έκτη σεζόν του Overwatch 2 παρουσιάζει τη νέα λειτουργία Mastery Hero και το Balance Patch

Overwatch 2’s ongoing sixth season is bringing new updates to the game. Blizzard has introduced a new PVP mode, a new support hero, and story missions. In addition, a balance patch has been rolled out, along with a new mode called Hero Mastery.

Hero Mastery is a single-player mode designed to help players learn and improve their skills with specific heroes. Players can take part in skill-based challenges that are tailored to each hero’s unique abilities. Currently, Hero Mastery is only available for a small group of heroes including Tracer, Reinhardt, and Mercy, with more heroes being added in the future.

While the limited hero pool for Hero Mastery may disappoint some players, the mode is aimed at helping people learn new characters. It provides an obstacle course where players are graded based on their speed in completing it. The mode focuses on teaching specific skill sets such as Mercy’s flight and Tracer’s teleporting abilities.

In addition to Hero Mastery, Overwatch 2 is bringing back its anniversary event on September 19. This event will feature all of the game’s seasonal modes and will offer legendary skins in the in-game shop. Players will also have the opportunity to earn credits through new challenges.

The balance patch introduces several changes to the game, including adjustments to damage, shield, and healing numbers. Notable changes include tweaks to tanks like Zarya and Orisa, which will help them act more defensively.

Overall, Overwatch 2’s sixth season brings exciting new updates to the game. The introduction of Hero Mastery mode provides players with an opportunity to improve their skills with different heroes, while the balance patch ensures a more balanced gameplay experience.

Πηγές:
– Overwatch 2 News Article Title: Overwatch 2’s New Story Missions: Worth The Money?
– Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Source: Overwatch official website.

