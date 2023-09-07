Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το OpenAI ανακοινώνει το συνέδριο προγραμματιστών για προεπισκόπηση νέων εργαλείων και ιδεών ανταλλαγής

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το OpenAI ανακοινώνει το συνέδριο προγραμματιστών για προεπισκόπηση νέων εργαλείων και ιδεών ανταλλαγής

OpenAI has revealed plans to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, on November 6, 2023, in San Francisco. The one-day event aims to bring together hundreds of developers to showcase new tools and engage in discussions with OpenAI’s technical staff.

Since the launch of ChatGPT last year, interest in generative AI has surged worldwide. OpenAI’s models, including GPT-3, GPT-4, DALL-E, and Whisper, have gained traction among more than 2 million developers. These models have been utilized in diverse applications, ranging from integrating smart assistants into existing systems to creating innovative applications and services previously unattainable.

While most of OpenAI’s DevDay will take place in person, the keynote address and certain conference segments will be livestreamed. The event will provide developers from across the globe an opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas with OpenAI. Attendees present at the venue will also have the chance to participate in breakout sessions led by OpenAI’s technical staff.

Registration details for both in-person and livestream attendance will be announced in the ensuing weeks. OpenAI has established a website where individuals can express their interest and receive further information regarding the conference. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman anticipates sharing the company’s “latest work” during the event, potentially unveiling new products or services. While a “GPT-5” scale announcement may not be anticipated due to the relative newness and resource requirements of GPT-4, attendees may still encounter surprises.

Πηγές:
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI DevDay Announcement]
– OpenAI Blog: [OpenAI API Usage]

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Deuterium Capital Management LLC αποκτά θέση στην PagerDuty, Inc.

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Τεχνολογία

Πώς να χρησιμοποιήσετε τη λειτουργία μεταγραφής στο WhatsApp για να μετατρέψετε φωνή σε κείμενο

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Τεχνολογία

Η επερχόμενη εκδήλωση της Apple: "Wanderlust"

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Νεα

Γεφύρωση του χάσματος: Πώς το διαδικτυακό λογισμικό διαχείρισης έργων μεταμορφώνει τον κλάδο των τηλεπικοινωνιών

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Στοιχεία αμινοξέος τρυπτοφάνης που βρέθηκαν σε διαστρικό υλικό, υπονοώντας το δυναμικό για ζωή σε εξωπλανητικά συστήματα

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Deuterium Capital Management LLC αποκτά θέση στην PagerDuty, Inc.

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Πώς να χρησιμοποιήσετε τη λειτουργία μεταγραφής στο WhatsApp για να μετατρέψετε φωνή σε κείμενο

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια