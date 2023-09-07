Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Φήμες για το Nintendo Switch 2: Η κονσόλα επόμενης γενιάς εμφανίζεται πίσω από κλειστές πόρτες

ByΜάμφο Μπρέσια

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Φήμες για το Nintendo Switch 2: Η κονσόλα επόμενης γενιάς εμφανίζεται πίσω από κλειστές πόρτες

Rumors about Nintendo’s next-generation console, unofficially known as the Nintendo Switch 2, have been further fueled by recent reports. The company apparently showcased the console in private meetings with game developers at the Gamescom 2023 expo in Cologne, Germany. Sources have revealed that tech demos were presented, highlighting features such as Nvidia DLSS support and ray tracing.

The reports from Eurogamer and VGC confirm previous rumors that Nintendo was secretly demonstrating its upcoming console. Both sources indicate that an upgraded version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was showcased on this “Switch 2” hardware. Furthermore, VGC claims that the developers were also given a glimpse of The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, which suggests that the new Nintendo system will support Nvidia’s DLSS technology and ray-tracing.

While details about the showcased content remain scarce, VGC suggests that the console will retain the portability factor of the Nintendo Switch. As for the release date, Nintendo is believed to be targeting a fall 2024 launch, although there are indications that the company is eager to launch earlier.

However, Nintendo has not commented on these rumors and is expected to keep silent until an official console reveal. Nonetheless, these reports have sparked excitement among fans of the beloved gaming company, signaling the imminent arrival of the next Nintendo console.

Πηγές:

– Eurogamer

– VGC

By Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Samsung παραχωρεί πρώιμη πρόσβαση σε One UI 6 Beta για χρήστες Galaxy A54

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Τεχνολογία

Κορυφαία παιχνίδια PSVR 2 τον Αύγουστο του 2023: Οι πιο δημοφιλείς λήψεις

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Το επόμενο iPad Air Refresh αναμένεται τον Οκτώβριο του 2023, σύμφωνα με φήμες

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Νεα

Navigating the Connected Vehicle Ecosystem: Key Players and Opportunities for Operators

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Samsung παραχωρεί πρώιμη πρόσβαση σε One UI 6 Beta για χρήστες Galaxy A54

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Κορυφαία παιχνίδια PSVR 2 τον Αύγουστο του 2023: Οι πιο δημοφιλείς λήψεις

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Το επόμενο iPad Air Refresh αναμένεται τον Οκτώβριο του 2023, σύμφωνα με φήμες

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια