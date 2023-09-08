Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Ο Ed Boon αποκαλύπτει το δέρμα του Jean-Claude Van Damme για τον Johnny Cage στο Mortal Kombat 1

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Ο Ed Boon αποκαλύπτει το δέρμα του Jean-Claude Van Damme για τον Johnny Cage στο Mortal Kombat 1

Ed Boon, co-creator of the popular video game franchise Mortal Kombat, made a special appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones. During the interview, Boon unveiled the first look at the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for the character Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1.

The inclusion of Van Damme in the game has been a long time coming. Boon revealed that they had tried multiple times in the past to secure Van Damme’s involvement, but finally hit the jackpot this time. Not only did they manage to get the iconic actor’s likeness, but they also obtained his voice for the character.

The sneak peek of the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin showcased the actor as he appeared in the classic film “Bloodsport” from 1988, complete with his signature muscular physique.

Boon expressed his excitement about finally being able to include Van Damme in the game after nearly three decades. He had always wanted to create a game based on the actor, dating back to the early days of Mortal Kombat. Although they had reached out to Van Damme’s team at the time, they didn’t receive a response, which Boon understands given their young and ambitious nature.

The evolution of the game over the years played a major role in making this dream collaboration possible. Boon acknowledged that the scope of Mortal Kombat has grown significantly since its inception, transforming from a small passion project to a massive creative endeavor and successful video game franchise.

However, with the growth of the franchise, Boon also admitted that there are some drawbacks. Working on a larger scale means that ideas take longer to come to fruition and require approval from multiple parties. In the old days, when the team was smaller, they could see their ideas come to life almost immediately.

Mortal Kombat 1 is being developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games. The highly anticipated title is set to be released on September 19 for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Πηγές:
– Hot Ones: N / A
– Mortal Kombat 1: N / A

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Ο Διευθύνων Σύμβουλος της Apple Τιμ Κουκ δείχνει την καστανόξανθη υπερηφάνειά του

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η Apple λανσάρει τη σειρά iPhone 15 με νέες δυνατότητες και αναβαθμίσεις

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

Ψηφιακή δημόσια υποδομή της Ινδίας: Ένα άλμα στις κυβερνητικές λειτουργίες

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Νεα

Γεφύρωση του ψηφιακού χάσματος: Πώς το παγκόσμιο Wifi ως υπηρεσία αλλάζει το παιχνίδι

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Νέα μελέτη αποκαλύπτει αρχαίο στρώμα μεταξύ του πυρήνα και του μανδύα της Γης, πιθανώς πέντε φορές ψηλότερο από το Έβερεστ

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Η NASA παρακολουθεί την προσέγγιση του αστεροειδή 2023 RL στη Γη

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Ο Διευθύνων Σύμβουλος της Apple Τιμ Κουκ δείχνει την καστανόξανθη υπερηφάνειά του

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια