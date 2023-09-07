Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Η Microsoft δεσμεύεται για τη νομική ευθύνη για παραβίαση πνευματικών δικαιωμάτων AI

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η Microsoft δεσμεύεται για τη νομική ευθύνη για παραβίαση πνευματικών δικαιωμάτων AI

Microsoft has taken a significant step to address concerns about copyright infringement related to artificial intelligence (AI). The tech giant has agreed to assume legal responsibility for any copyright issues that may arise from the use of its AI software in businesses. This applies specifically to tools in Word, PowerPoint, and coding tools.

The commitment by Microsoft includes paying any legal costs incurred by commercial customers who are sued for using tools or any output generated by AI. This protection extends to customers of GitHub Copilot, which utilizes generative AI to create computer code, as well as Microsoft 365 Copilot, which applies AI to products such as Word and PowerPoint.

This move by Microsoft aims to open up the market and make the software more usable for businesses. It alleviates one of the key obstacles for businesses by providing reassurance that Microsoft will bear the legal risks associated with copyright infringement claims.

The use of generative AI has led to legal battles and lawsuits, with content owners, artists, singers, media companies, and publishers accusing AI companies of using copyrighted materials without consent or compensation. To address these concerns, major software developers, including Microsoft and Adobe, have pledged to indemnify their users.

Hossein Nowbar, Microsoft’s general counsel of corporate legal affairs, acknowledged the concerns of customers regarding IP infringement claims arising from the use of generative AI. Microsoft has stated that it will assume responsibility for any potential legal risks faced by paying customers.

Microsoft’s “guardrails” include content filters and detection systems to identify potentially infringing third-party content. While disputes and legal precedents in AI and copyright are still in development, Microsoft’s proactive stance seeks to address customer concerns and mitigate the risks associated with copyright infringement.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s pledge to assume legal responsibility for copyright infringement related to its AI software demonstrates its commitment to customer protection and addresses concerns within the industry. By taking on potential legal risks, Microsoft aims to foster a more accessible and secure environment for businesses utilizing AI tools.

Πηγές:
– [Source Article](URL)

