Το Meta επεκτείνει τη λειτουργία αναζήτησης λέξεων-κλειδιών σε νήματα για Αγγλικούς και Ισπανούς χρήστες

Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Meta has announced the expansion of keyword search functionality on Threads, its text-based social network, to English and Spanish-speaking users in select countries. This move aims to improve the user experience and attract a wider audience.

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the initial testing of keyword search on Threads in Australia and New Zealand. The company is now rolling out this feature in countries where English and Spanish are widely spoken, such as Argentina, India, Mexico, the UK, and the US. Users can access the feature on both mobile and web platforms.

In the future, Meta plans to extend keyword search to other languages and regions, while actively welcoming user feedback for continuous improvements.

This introduction of keyword search is a highly anticipated development that could have a significant impact on Threads’ user base and acceptance. This feature is expected to be particularly popular among power users, including brands, company accounts, advertisers, and journalists, who rely on efficient search capabilities for content and engagement strategies.

Threads entered the social media landscape as a text-based alternative to Twitter and gained attention with 100 million sign-ups within its first month. However, it faced challenges in maintaining its user base. Data from research firm SimilarWeb revealed a decline in daily Android users to approximately 10 million as of August 7, compared to the 49 million users during its launch phase.

One of the major challenges Threads faces is establishing a distinct identity separate from being seen as just a Twitter alternative or an extension of Instagram. Initially, users flocked to the platform due to its integration with Instagram, as an Instagram account is required to create a Threads account. Seamless navigation between the two platforms has contributed to its growth.

As Threads continues to evolve and expand its features, the social network aims to carve out a unique identity in the competitive social media landscape. The addition of keyword search functionality is just one step in this ongoing journey.

Ορισμοί:
– Keyword search functionality: The ability to search for specific keywords or terms within a digital platform.
– Power users: Users who extensively engage with a digital platform and have specific needs or requirements.
– User feedback: Opinions and suggestions provided by users to help improve a digital platform or product.



