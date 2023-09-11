Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Η σημασία ενός εννοιολογικού μοντέλου στην εξατομίκευση στο ψηφιακό μάρκετινγκ

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η σημασία ενός εννοιολογικού μοντέλου στην εξατομίκευση στο ψηφιακό μάρκετινγκ

Strategic vision and personalization are key elements in successful digital marketing. However, many organizations struggle to implement effective personalization initiatives because they lack a means to conceptualize its essence. Without a strategic framework, personalization remains confined to tactical applications, hindering scalability.

McKinsey’s paradigm of the 4 D’s – Data, Decisioning, Design, and Distribution – provides a structured approach to personalization at scale. However, there is a lack of practical guidance on executing the “Decisioning” aspect. This can lead to fragmented customer experiences and ineffective decision-making.

At the heart of every conceptual model for personalization lie three pivotal components: stages, offers, and conditions. Stages represent the phases of the customer journey and provide the canvas for personalized experiences. Offers are the personalized touchpoints within each stage, transforming generic interactions into personal dialogues. Conditions are the guiding principles that govern which offers are presented to which customers, considering factors such as customer attributes, behaviors, and context.

Visualizing the personalization model is crucial to its success. Just as a house needs a blueprint, a personalization strategy requires a blueprint to discuss the strategy, agree on offers and conditions, and define implementation requirements. Positive statements are used to define conditions, avoiding confusion or duplication. Multiple models can be created for different contexts and channels, allowing for more effective personalization strategies.

Overall, a robust conceptual model forms the bedrock of effective decision-making in personalization. By visualizing the model and aligning on offers and conditions, organizations can create highly targeted and impactful personalization strategies in their digital marketing efforts.

Πηγές:
– Source: The Gist
– References: McKinsey, Stephen Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Ιαπωνία θα αναπτύξει κινητήρα πυραύλων με μεθάνιο για την εκτόξευση το 2030

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η έκπτωση Discover Samsung: Αποκτήστε το Samsung SmartThings Station με μόλις 1 $!

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

The Art of Decluttering: Letting Go of the Excess

16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Εχασες

Επιστήμη

Προσεχή Sky Spectacles που πρέπει να προσέχετε τον Σεπτέμβριο

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το Hubble καταγράφει γαλαξίες που συγκρούονται στο Arp 107

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Η NASA ανακαλύπτει πιθανά σημάδια ζωής σε μακρινό πλανήτη

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Επιστήμη

Το κινεζικό τηλεσκόπιο ευρέος πεδίου καταγράφει εκπληκτική εικόνα του γαλαξία της Ανδρομέδας

18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια