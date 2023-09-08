Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Το Tenfold Creative εγκαινιάζει την καμπάνια «Made of Colour» για τα συστήματα Rainwater της σειράς Stratus Design της Marley Νέας Ζηλανδίας

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Το Tenfold Creative εγκαινιάζει την καμπάνια «Made of Colour» για τα συστήματα Rainwater της σειράς Stratus Design της Marley Νέας Ζηλανδίας

Tenfold Creative has recently introduced a new campaign for Marley New Zealand’s Stratus Design Series rainwater systems. The campaign, called ‘Made of Colour,’ utilizes fluid motion animation to highlight a key benefit of the product. Unlike many competitor products that have a painted coating finish, the Stratus range stands out due to its color being embedded at a molecular level, resulting in a vibrant and long-lasting finish.

The Stratus Design Series rainwater systems are available in a variety of popular roofing colors, including Black, Grey Friars, Ironsand, and FlaxBlack, along with stylish metallic finishes like Copper and Titanium. This wide range of options makes Stratus a go-to choice for designers and homeowners looking to enhance the visual appeal of their properties.

To experience the innovative ‘Made of Colour’ campaign, viewers can visit the provided link.

The campaign was developed by Tenfold Creative, with key individuals involved including Scott Townsend, General Manager Marketing at Marley New Zealand, and Nigel Montgomery, Senior Product Manager. The creative team at Tenfold Creative, led by Creative Partner Jon Raymen, Group Account Director Hayley Wallace, and Managing Director Brendon Gleeson, worked collaboratively to bring the campaign to life.

The fluid motion animation featured in the campaign was created by InlandStudio, under the direction of Gonzalo Nogues.

Overall, the ‘Made of Colour’ campaign showcases the unique features of Marley New Zealand’s Stratus Design Series rainwater systems and highlights their ability to add a touch of elegance and durability to any property.

Ορισμός:

– Stratus Design Series rainwater systems: A range of rainwater systems offered by Marley New Zealand, distinguished by the embedded color at a molecular level, resulting in an attractive and resilient finish.

Πηγές:

– Tenfold Creative
– Marley New Zealand

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Samsung παραχωρεί πρώιμη πρόσβαση σε One UI 6 Beta για χρήστες Galaxy A54

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Τεχνολογία

Κορυφαία παιχνίδια PSVR 2 τον Αύγουστο του 2023: Οι πιο δημοφιλείς λήψεις

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Το επόμενο iPad Air Refresh αναμένεται τον Οκτώβριο του 2023, σύμφωνα με φήμες

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Τεχνολογία

Η Samsung παραχωρεί πρώιμη πρόσβαση σε One UI 6 Beta για χρήστες Galaxy A54

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Κορυφαία παιχνίδια PSVR 2 τον Αύγουστο του 2023: Οι πιο δημοφιλείς λήψεις

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Το επόμενο iPad Air Refresh αναμένεται τον Οκτώβριο του 2023, σύμφωνα με φήμες

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Mission Creek Capital Partners μειώνει τη θέση της στην Digital Realty Trust Inc.

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια