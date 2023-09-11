Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Η Nintendo ολοκληρώνει τις νέες ενημερώσεις περιεχομένου για το Mario Kart Tour

Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

11 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Nintendo has recently announced that it will no longer release new content for its popular mobile racing game, Mario Kart Tour, after October 4th. In an in-game message shared to social media by a dataminer called OatmealDome, Nintendo expressed its gratitude to the community for playing and revealed that future tours in the game will consist of content that has already been released. This means that no new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added moving forward, and the existing content will be recycled indefinitely.

Despite the lack of new updates, Eurogamer reports that the game will remain playable for the foreseeable future. Mario Kart Tour, which was launched in September 2019, has been a huge success for Nintendo, generating around $293 million in revenue globally as of September 2022. However, the game has faced its fair share of controversy, with criticism directed towards its “Spotlight Pipes” gacha mechanic, which functioned as loot boxes with undisclosed odds. These pipes were removed in September 2022, but Nintendo is currently facing a class-action lawsuit from a parent whose child allegedly spent $170 on Spotlight Pipes without their knowledge.

While no new updates are planned for Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo continues to work on other mobile games such as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Super Mario Run. Additionally, the company is expanding its business ventures into areas such as event organizing, alongside its recent success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

