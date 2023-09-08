The Changeling: A Fantastic and Thought-Provovoking Horror Show

The Changeling, the newest fantasy horror show on Apple TV+, is a gripping and unsettling journey that combines elements of suspense and spookiness with a touch of gore. Adapted from Victor LaValle’s award-winning novel, the series follows Apollo, portrayed by LaKeith Stanfield, as he tries to uncover the mysteries surrounding the sudden disappearance of his wife, Emma (Clark Backo).

While the show does incorporate a few jump scares, they are relatively mild, making it suitable for those who are easily startled. Instead of relying on cheap tricks, The Changeling excels in building tension over an extended period of time, creating a more immersive viewing experience. Mundane actions like someone dropping a bag or banging on a table during a crucial moment contribute to the electrifying atmosphere.

As a fantasy horror, The Changeling finds a delicate balance between unsettling and grotesque moments. While there are a few grisly scenes, such as a character suffering a broken cheekbone, the show primarily seeks to disturb the audience in more subtle ways. The focus is on generating a sense of unease rather than resorting to gratuitous violence.

One of the standout aspects of The Changeling is the exceptional direction by talents like Melina Matsoukas and Jonathan van Tulleken. Combined with the compelling performances of Stanfield and Backo, the show delves into not only the universal fears associated with parenthood but also highlights the specific challenges faced by Black mothers. It explores themes of sacrifice, postpartum depression, and the increased risks faced by Black women in childbirth.

The Changeling may not be the scariest series out there, but it offers a unique and thought-provoking take on horror. It raises unsettling questions about the limitations of familial bonds and the true nature of parenthood, leaving viewers with a sense of unease long after the credits roll. Although fantastical in nature, the show manages to instill a belief in love even in the darkest of times, making it a worthwhile watch for both horror enthusiasts and those who are more easily scared.

Πηγές:

– Adapted from the article “The Changeling on Apple TV+: A Scary but Thoughtful Fantasy Horror Series” by Slate.