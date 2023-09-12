Ζωή στην πόλη

Spigen Leaks New Apple iPhone Feature: The Configurable Action Button

ByΒίκυ Σταυροπούλου

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Earlier today, case maker Spigen made a bold move by leaking a highly anticipated new feature of the upcoming Apple iPhone during the company’s grand unveiling event. In a tweet, Spigen showcased an image of an iPhone hidden under one of their cases, revealing the presence of the configurable Action Button.

The configurable Action Button has been the subject of numerous rumors and speculations in recent months. Unlike the fixed-function mute switch found on previous iPhone models, the Action Button will allow users to customize its functionality to suit their preferences.

Spigen’s tweet not only confirms the existence of the Action Button but also raises questions about Apple’s reaction to this leak. Apple is well known for its strict security measures and attempts to keep its upcoming products under wraps. It remains to be seen how the company will respond to Spigen’s stunt.

While rumors have suggested that the Action Button will only be available on the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, Spigen’s tweet does not specify which iPhone model was captured in the image. This has fueled speculation that the feature may extend to other models as well, similar to the inclusion of the Dynamic Island in all four models this year.

If you’re interested in watching Apple’s grand unveiling event, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide. We will also provide live updates on all the news and announcements as they happen.

Ορισμοί:
– Configurable Action Button: A new feature on the upcoming Apple iPhone that allows users to customize its functionality.
– Spigen: A popular case maker known for producing high-quality smartphone cases.
– Dynamic Island: A feature introduced in previous iPhone models that offers customizable widgets and app icons on the home screen.

Source: This article is a rewrite based on the original article from GSM Arena.

By Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου

