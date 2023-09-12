Ζωή στην πόλη

Η IBM και η Parle Products συνεργάζονται για να επιταχύνουν τον ψηφιακό μετασχηματισμό χρησιμοποιώντας Cloud και AI

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023

12 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
IBM and Parle Products have announced an expanded collaboration to drive digital transformation in the food and beverage industry. As part of this collaboration, Parle Products, one of India’s leading biscuit and confectionary manufacturers, will leverage IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance its operations, product development, and customer experience.

With the use of cloud computing, Parle Products aims to streamline its supply chain management, optimize production processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging AI technologies, the company can gain valuable insights from data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced product development.

This collaboration will also focus on enhancing Parle Products’ customer experience by leveraging AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These technologies will enable Parle Products to provide personalized recommendations, respond to customer queries in real-time, and deliver a seamless and engaging customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive innovation in the food and beverage industry by exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies have the potential to improve traceability, ensure product safety, and enable more efficient supply chain management.

Overall, this collaboration between IBM and Parle Products exemplifies the power of digital transformation in revolutionizing the food and beverage industry. By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing and AI, Parle Products can achieve operational excellence, drive innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

