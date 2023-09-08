Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Η Google παρέχει Sneak Peek του Pixel Watch 2 Design

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η Google παρέχει Sneak Peek του Pixel Watch 2 Design

Google has released a preview of the design for their upcoming Pixel Watch 2. The design remains largely unchanged from the previous generation, with Google keeping the popular water droplet-inspired design.

One notable change is the new rotating crown, which has a smoother and rounded design as opposed to the previous bottle cap shape. The stem also appears to be thinner. The speaker cutout no longer has a hole next to it, although there is still one next to the crown. The band mechanism remains the same as before.

The back of the watch has undergone several changes, with the black border now being much thinner. The text on the back includes information about the watch’s features, such as its IP68 water resistance, EDA sensor for stress management, heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, and SPO2 monitoring.

While it is unclear what material the watch is made of, it appears to have a shiny polish. The components on the back are arranged in a 3×3 grid, including a cross of flashing lights and contacts in the corners. This confirms previous reports of the inclusion of an EDA sensor for stress management and tracking.

Based on the side shots, the Pixel Watch 2 does not appear to be significantly thinner than its predecessor. Google has accompanied the design preview with a promotional video, mentioning that the watch will be available for pre-order on October 4th.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 2 design maintains the water droplet-inspired aesthetic that users have praised, while introducing some refinements and new features.

Πηγή: [Όνομα πηγής]

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Kingston XS1000 Εξωτερικός SSD: Συμπαγής, γρήγορη και αξιόπιστη λύση αποθήκευσης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα
Τεχνολογία

Ξεκλειδώστε συναρπαστικές ανταμοιβές με την Πρόκληση Free Fire Weekend

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια
Τεχνολογία

Η Apple κυκλοφορεί επείγουσα ενημέρωση iPhone για την αντιμετώπιση παραβίασης ασφαλείας

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Εχασες

Τεχνολογία

Kingston XS1000 Εξωτερικός SSD: Συμπαγής, γρήγορη και αξιόπιστη λύση αποθήκευσης

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Γαβριήλ Μπόθα 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Ξεκλειδώστε συναρπαστικές ανταμοιβές με την Πρόκληση Free Fire Weekend

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Η επανάσταση του 5G της Ευρώπης: Απελευθερώνοντας το δυναμικό της επαυξημένης πραγματικότητας για κινητά

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Η γεωμηχανική από μόνη της δεν είναι αρκετή για να σώσει την Ανταρκτική, προτείνουν νέα μοντέλα

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια