Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Coming to India: Launch Date and Expected Specs

ByΡόμπερτ Άντριου

7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Coming to India: Launch Date and Expected Specs

Google has announced that the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will soon be available in India. The company recently released a teaser showcasing the Pixel 8 smartphone in a Pink color option, hinting at the various color choices available.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be officially launched on October 4. Pre-orders for the phones will begin on October 5. As with previous years, the smartphones will be sold through Flipkart.

In addition to the smartphones, Google also teased the release of the Google Pixel Watch 2. The teaser also showcased a pair of earbuds resembling the Google Pixel Buds Pro. There is speculation that the company may introduce an updated version of its earphones or launch new color variants that match the Pixel smartphones.

Reports suggest that the Pixel 8 will be available in four color options: Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro will be offered in three colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint. A leaked image of the Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain color was found on the Play Store listing.

As for the specifications, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be powered by the Tensor G3 processor. The Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to include the Night Sight video feature, further enhancing its camera capabilities.

Overall, the upcoming launch of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in India brings excitement for smartphone enthusiasts who are eager to experience the latest offerings from Google.

Πηγές:
– Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launching in India on 4 October, pre-orders from 5 October: Flipkart – 91mobiles.com
– Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked in Porcelain Colour: Report – Gadgets 360

By Ρόμπερτ Άντριου

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Apple κυκλοφορεί επείγουσα ενημέρωση iPhone για την αντιμετώπιση παραβίασης ασφαλείας

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η εταιρεία τυχερών παιχνιδιών Roblox επεκτείνεται στις συσκευές PlayStation και Meta's Quest

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Τεχνολογία

Η Ενημέρωση Χαρτών Google επιτρέπει στους χρήστες να προσαρμόζουν τα αποθηκευμένα μέρη με Emoji

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Νεα

Η επανάσταση του 5G της Ευρώπης: Απελευθερώνοντας το δυναμικό της επαυξημένης πραγματικότητας για κινητά

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Η γεωμηχανική από μόνη της δεν είναι αρκετή για να σώσει την Ανταρκτική, προτείνουν νέα μοντέλα

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Apple κυκλοφορεί επείγουσα ενημέρωση iPhone για την αντιμετώπιση παραβίασης ασφαλείας

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

iPhone 14 Διατίθεται σε μειωμένη τιμή στο Mobile Bonanza Sale της Flipkart

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια