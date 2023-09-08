Garena Free Fire MAX Trendsetter Event: Πώς να εξαργυρώσετε κωδικούς και να κερδίσετε αποκλειστικά βραβεία

In the popular game Garena Free Fire MAX, players enjoy dressing up their characters with stylish outfits and accessories. To add to the excitement, Garena regularly hosts special events where players have the chance to win amazing items. The latest event, called the Trendsetter event, features the highly sought-after Dusk Prowl Bundle, which includes a backpack, a trendy outfit, and other cool accessories.

The Trendsetter event began on August 21, 2023, and will run until September 3, 2023. During this period, players can participate by spending 20 diamonds for a single spin or 200 diamonds for a package of 11 spins. With each spin, players have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes such as the Dusk Prowl Bundle, Trendy Clubber Bundle, Wasteland Roamer Bundle, Tiger Clubber Bundle, and the Demented Maniac Bundle. Additionally, there are bonus items available after every 10 spins, and at 100 spins, players receive an extra special prize.

In addition to the Trendsetter event, players can also redeem codes to receive free items in Garena Free Fire MAX. The redeem codes for September 8 are as follows:

– FF7MJ31CXKRG

– FFPO8BS5JW2D

– PJNF5CQBAJLKF7

– AC2YXE6RF2FH

– LOYFDHE34GXGW4

– FNK7ATON67IBBMSL

– 7AK8GFEICJGW9NKY

– TKEYVGQC3CT8QF

– VRTNJ45IT8UF4BHK6

– LYOU9IF767T1BE456

– YFFCMCPSJ99S3BR43

– FMAPYEZZXZJZE25W

– EFJJV427K98RUCHZM

– CPW2D1U3XA3FFAC

– 2YXE6RF2FAGTFQRDE

– 1XCFFFCMCPSBN9CUNP

– YFATT3HGSQFFCMCPS

– GC9XZMCPW2D2WKWF2

1. Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX Redemption website.

1. Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX Redemption website.

2. Log in to your game account using your preferred method (Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK).

3. Enter one of the redeem codes in the provided text box and click on the confirm button.

4. The rewards will be sent to your mail section within 24 hours if the redemption is successful.

Don’t miss this opportunity to dress up your characters and collect exclusive items in Garena Free Fire MAX. Participate in the Trendsetter event and redeem codes to enhance your gaming experience!

