Ζωή στην πόλη

Αποκαλύπτοντας τις νέες τεχνολογίες και τη δύναμη της τεχνητής νοημοσύνης

Τεχνολογία

Η NASA καλείται να βελτιώσει τη διαφάνεια στο κόστος του συστήματος εκτόξευσης στο διάστημα

ByΓαβριήλ Μπόθα

8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023
Η NASA καλείται να βελτιώσει τη διαφάνεια στο κόστος του συστήματος εκτόξευσης στο διάστημα

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has called on NASA to increase transparency regarding the costs of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. In a report delivered to House and Senate appropriations subcommittees, the GAO criticized NASA for the lack of detailed information on the costs of the SLS now that the vehicle has completed development. The report highlighted NASA’s failure to measure production costs and establish a cost baseline for the SLS program, which limits transparency and the ability to monitor long-term affordability.

Since 2014, the GAO has recommended that NASA establish cost and schedule baselines for subsequent Artemis missions that would utilize the initial Block 1 version of the SLS, but the agency has yet to do so. Additionally, a total lifecycle cost estimate for the SLS has not been developed, as was raised as a concern by the GAO in 2017.

While NASA has provided five-year funding profiles for SLS in its budget requests, the GAO stated that these profiles are not sufficient substitutes for formal cost and schedule baselines. The GAO also expressed concern over signs of cost growth in the SLS during production, particularly with a contract that includes nearly $2 billion for the production costs of the SLS core stages for the Artemis 3 and 4 missions.

NASA acknowledges the cost concerns and has taken steps to address them. These steps include shifting to fixed-price contracts and considering a long-term contract with Deep Space Transport, a joint venture of Boeing and Northrop Grumman, to reduce SLS production costs by up to 50%. However, the GAO stated that it is too early to fully evaluate the effectiveness of these strategies on cost control.

Improving transparency and cost monitoring in the SLS program is essential to ensure its affordability and long-term sustainability for future Artemis missions.

Πηγές:
– Government Accountability Office (GAO) Report
– NASA

By Γαβριήλ Μπόθα

Σχετικές Δημοσίευση

Τεχνολογία

Η Apple κυκλοφορεί επείγουσα ενημέρωση iPhone για την αντιμετώπιση παραβίασης ασφαλείας

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου
Τεχνολογία

Η εταιρεία τυχερών παιχνιδιών Roblox επεκτείνεται στις συσκευές PlayStation και Meta's Quest

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου
Τεχνολογία

Η Ενημέρωση Χαρτών Google επιτρέπει στους χρήστες να προσαρμόζουν τα αποθηκευμένα μέρη με Emoji

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια

Εχασες

Νεα

Η επανάσταση του 5G της Ευρώπης: Απελευθερώνοντας το δυναμικό της επαυξημένης πραγματικότητας για κινητά

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

Η γεωμηχανική από μόνη της δεν είναι αρκετή για να σώσει την Ανταρκτική, προτείνουν νέα μοντέλα

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Μάμφο Μπρέσια 0 Σχόλια
Τεχνολογία

Η Apple κυκλοφορεί επείγουσα ενημέρωση iPhone για την αντιμετώπιση παραβίασης ασφαλείας

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Ρόμπερτ Άντριου 0 Σχόλια
Νεα

iPhone 14 Διατίθεται σε μειωμένη τιμή στο Mobile Bonanza Sale της Flipkart

10 Σεπτεμβρίου 2023 Βίκυ Σταυροπούλου 0 Σχόλια